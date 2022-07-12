U.S. markets closed

USD 153.62 billion Growth in Mobile Augmented Reality Market Size at Accelerating CAGR of 46.46% - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market report titled Mobile Augmented Reality Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have identified the global mobile augmented reality (AR) market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market. The research report extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. In addition, this report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the mobile augmented reality market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Augmented Reality Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read Sample Report for further Analysis of the market scope and YOY growth variance

Mobile Augmented Reality Market Segment Highlights

  • Application

  • End-user

  • Geography

Segment-based and Regional Opportunities in Mobile Augmented Reality Market Available in Exclusive Report Sample

Mobile Augmented Reality Market Competitive Scenario

  • The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

  • Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Augmented Pixels Inc., Blippar Ltd., Independiente Communication Ltd., Inglobe Technologies Srl, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., mCloud Technologies Corp., Niantic Inc., Plural Technology, PTC Inc., QuestUpon, Seabery Augmented Technology SL group, Seiko Epson Corp., Snaploader Pty. Ltd., VividWorks Oy, weAR Srl, Wikitude GmbH, and Zugara Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

  • Companies including Alphabet Inc. offer mobile augmented reality that includes Search with Google Lens, AR in Google Search, Live View in Google Maps, and AR in Apps.

Request Sample Report and Make Informed Purchase Decisions based on Competitive Share of Vendors

Mobile Augmented Reality Market Dynamics

  • Key Driver: The increasing dependence on apps and proliferation of AR apps for numerous activities is one of the key drivers supporting the mobile augmented reality market growth.

  • Key Trend: The emergence of depth-sensing cameras is one of the key mobile augmented reality market trends fueling the market growth.

  • Key Challenge: Hardware limitations is one of the challenges limiting the mobile augmented reality market growth.

Grab your Sample Report Copy to learn about other factors contributing the market growth

Mobile Augmented Reality Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the mobile augmented reality market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The mobile augmented reality market report covers the following areas:

Mobile Augmented Reality Market Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile augmented reality market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mobile augmented reality market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the mobile augmented reality market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile augmented reality market, vendors

Related Reports:

Augmented Reality (AR) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Metaverse Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Mobile Augmented Reality Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 46.46%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 153.62 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

27.13

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Augmented Pixels Inc., Blippar Ltd., Independiente Communication Ltd., Inglobe Technologies Srl, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., mCloud Technologies Corp., Niantic Inc., Plural Technology, PTC Inc., QuestUpon, Seabery Augmented Technology SL group, Seiko Epson Corp., Snaploader Pty. Ltd., VividWorks Oy, weAR Srl, Wikitude GmbH, and Zugara Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Marketing and advertisement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Gaming and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Education and learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 11.4 Apple Inc.

  • 11.5 Blippar Ltd.

  • 11.6 Independiente Communication Ltd.

  • 11.7 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 11.8 Magic Leap Inc.

  • 11.9 PTC Inc.

  • 11.10 Seabery Augmented Technology SL group

  • 11.11 Seiko Epson Corp.

  • 11.12 Zugara Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

