USD 154.02 Mn growth expected in Thoracic Catheters Market -- Evolving Opportunities with Argon Medical Devices Inc. and ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thoracic Catheters Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market is expected to observe an incremental growth of USD 154.02 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period. The report identifies Argon Medical Devices Inc., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Becton Dickinson and Co., and Bicakcilar Medical Devices among others as dominant players in the market. Understand the scope of the full report by Downloading Sample PDF Here.
Technavio categorizes the global thoracic catheter market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.
The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of pneumothorax and pleural effusion diseases. In addition, the growing adoption of single-use catheters and self-catheterization is anticipated to boost the growth of the thoracic catheters market.
The rise in risk factors such as smoking, lung cancer, asthma, tuberculosis, emphysema, chest injuries, cystic fibrosis, bacterial pneumonia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) have increased the prevalence of pneumothorax and pleural infection diseases globally. This has increased the demand for the diagnosis and treatment of the condition. Thoracic catheters are widely used to remove the trapped air and fluid from the pleural cavity. Thus, with the growing prevalence of pneumothorax and pleural infection diseases, the demand for thoracic catheters is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
The global thoracic catheter market appears to be fragmented, with various market players present. Various companies are focusing their R&D efforts on improving their current product portfolios or developing novel products for a variety of ailments.
Technavio identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market.
ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers thoracic catheters such as silicone SKATER catheter.
Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers a wide range of medication delivery solutions, medication management solutions, diabetes care, and pharmaceutical systems.
Bicakcilar Medical Devices: The company offers thoracic catheters such as thoracentesis devices.
Cook Group Inc.: The company offers various medical devices including needles, wire guides, catheters, and products for use in minimally invasive treatments.
Diversatek Inc.: The company offers thoracic catheters such as Argyle.
Segmentation Analysis
The report segments the thoracic catheters market by application (pleural effusion, pneumothorax, and others), product (accessories and catheters), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).
By application, the market will observe significant growth in the pleural effusion segment. Similarly, by product, the accessories segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the market over the forecast period.
By geography, North America will emerge as a key market for thoracic catheters, occupying 41% of the global market share. Factors such as the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage, increasing R&D expenditure of vendors, and high adoption of technologically advanced products are driving the growth of the regional market. The strong presence of well-established medical and healthcare infrastructure, growing aging population, and rising incidence of pneumothorax and pleural effusion in the US will also aid in the growth of the thoracic catheters market in North America during the forecast period.
