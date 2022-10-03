U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,678.43
    +92.81 (+2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,490.89
    +765.38 (+2.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,815.43
    +239.82 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.87
    +44.15 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.39
    -0.24 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.00
    +8.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    20.81
    +0.22 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1336
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4410
    -0.1790 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,591.21
    +556.71 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.05
    +8.70 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

USD 155.43 Bn Growth in Medical Devices Market Size, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical devices market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive due to the presence of many regional and global vendors. These vendors offer a wide range of products. They have substantial manufacturing, financial, marketing, sales, and distribution resources. The vendors are making significant investments in R&D and have a wide geographical reach. Small and medium-sized vendors are focusing on expanding their businesses globally. Hence, the key vendors are facing intense competition from global and regional vendors that offer similar products at competitive prices. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to factors such as technological advances, the growing number of approvals of new products, and the increasing number of M&A and strategic collaborations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Devices Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Devices Market 2022-2026

The medical devices market size is expected to grow by USD 155.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest report estimates that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends
and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report

Medical Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the medical devices market include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Cardinal Health Inc, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp, Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic
Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Medical Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Medical Devices Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as favorable reimbursement policies. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the medical devices market in North America.

Medical Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist medical devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the medical devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the medical devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical devices market vendors

Related Reports

Surgical Drainage Devices Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The surgical drainage devices market size is projected to grow by USD 0.61 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Angiographic Catheters Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: The angiographic catheters market share is expected to increase by USD 584.14 million from 2021 to 2026.

Medical Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 155.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.9

Regional analysis

North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Cardinal Health Inc, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp, Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Therapeutic and surgical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 PMDMID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Other medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 B. Braun SE

  • 10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.6 General Electric Co

  • 10.7 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.9 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.10 Siemens AG

  • 10.11 Stryker Corp.

  • 10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Medical Devices Market 2022-2026
Global Medical Devices Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-155-43-bn-growth-in-medical-devices-market-size-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--technavio-301637718.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • Apple loses bid to cancel Qualcomm smartphone patent in the U.S. Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's bid to cancel three Qualcomm smartphone patents, part of a dispute that originated back in 2017.

  • Europe Turns Its Back on Russian Crude as Sanctions Draw Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresS&P 500 Jumps 3% After Washout as Bond Yields Sink: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for C

  • Chinese Tech Billionaire Richard Liu Settles Sexual-Assault Case in Minnesota

    The JD.com founder’s trial, in a civil suit brought by a student who said he raped her in 2018, was set to begin this week.

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential

  • Refinery inactivity may see California gas prices 'go sky-high': Analyst

    Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss average gas prices for Americans, elevated prices in California, Florida's gas supply after Hurricane Ian, and OPEC+ production goals.

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.

  • How OPEC’s Production Cut Could Spark a Bigger Oil Rally

    OPEC’s meeting this week takes place against a gloomy background: A global economic meltdown has caused oil prices to fall even as Russia’s war against Ukraine has made supplies more uncertain than ever. Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude climbing to nearly $89 per barrel. Shares of oil companies also rose, with the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production exchange-traded fund (ticker: XOP) up 7%.

  • OPEC+ Production Cut Poses New Threat to Biden as Election Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Amid what would become a 98-day streak of declines, President Joe Biden was quick to take credit in August over one of his most serious political foes: high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryTesla Tumbles Most in S&P as Quarterly Deliverie

  • Oil prices settle sharply higher on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices were sharply higher on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling up more than 5%, following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is considering a production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

    Warren Buffett began buying shares of beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) in 1988 through his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), which now owns more than 400 million shares.

  • Supply chain conditions are 'starting to get spotty' for automakers: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer assesses the state of supply chain conditions for auto manufacturers, Tesla's EV delivery figures, and the pricing behind used car prices.

  • Ford (F) Invests $700M in Kentucky & Unveils F-Series Pickup

    Ford's (F) recent announcement of a whopping $700 million investment in Kentucky will boost employment and new vehicle upgrades. The new '23 F-Series Pickup Truck will be built at its Kentucky plant.

  • US Coal Prices Climb Past $200 as Global Energy Crunch Boosts Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- US coal prices surged past $200 for the first time as a global energy crunch drives up demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryTesla Tumbles Most in S&P as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointSpot prices for coal from Central Appa

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Surged Higher Today

    On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeal of a lower court ruling on the company's patent infringement dispute with Qualcomm. As Apple has no higher court to turn to, the case is effectively dead in the water. The suit -- filed in a federal court in California, the home of both businesses -- alleged that Apple infringed a set of Qualcomm patents with its iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CDW, EPAM Systems and Nutanix

    CDW, EPAM Systems and Nutanix have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • China's Xiaomi says will protect business interests after assets frozen in India

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Sunday said it was "disappointed" with an Indian order that froze $682 million of its assets and would continue to protect its interests. An Indian appellate authority on Friday confirmed an April order by India's federal financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, to seize 55.51 billion rupees, saying a probe found Xiaomi had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.