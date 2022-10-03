USD 155.43 Bn Growth in Medical Devices Market Size, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical devices market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive due to the presence of many regional and global vendors. These vendors offer a wide range of products. They have substantial manufacturing, financial, marketing, sales, and distribution resources. The vendors are making significant investments in R&D and have a wide geographical reach. Small and medium-sized vendors are focusing on expanding their businesses globally. Hence, the key vendors are facing intense competition from global and regional vendors that offer similar products at competitive prices. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to factors such as technological advances, the growing number of approvals of new products, and the increasing number of M&A and strategic collaborations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Devices Market 2022-2026

The medical devices market size is expected to grow by USD 155.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest report estimates that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Medical Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the medical devices market include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Cardinal Health Inc, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp, Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Medical Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Medical Devices Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as favorable reimbursement policies. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the medical devices market in North America.

Medical Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical devices market vendors

Medical Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 155.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.9 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Cardinal Health Inc, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp, Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Therapeutic and surgical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 PMDMID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Other medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 B. Braun SE

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.6 General Electric Co

10.7 Johnson and Johnson

10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.9 Medtronic Plc

10.10 Siemens AG

10.11 Stryker Corp.

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

