USD 159.54 Bn growth expected in Ticket Market | North America to occupy 37% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ticket market size is expected to increase by USD 159.54 billion between 2021 and 2026. According to the report, the market will witness a YOY growth of 68.15% in 2022. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 24.15% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ticket Market by Type, Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

North America will have the largest share of the market. The increasing popularity of sports events such as the Super Bowl LIII (Georgia), Daytona 500 (Florida), NCAA Basketball National Championship (Minnesota), the Masters, a professional golf tournament (Georgia), the Kentucky Derby (Kentucky), NBA, The Stanley Cup, MLB, and US Open and music festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival are fostering the growth of the regional market.

Download a Sample Report Now for highlights on the market size, growth momentum, and regional growth opportunities.

The global ticket market is fragmented due to the presence of few international players and many regional participants. Vendors in the market are focusing on adopting various technologies in their operations and services to retain their market share. Large vendors are entering merger and acquisition (M&A) activities with small or similar-sized players to expand their offerings. Therefore, to succeed and survive in an intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their offerings through a clear and unique selling proposition. High competition, technological advances, and changing end-user preferences constitute significant risks for vendors.

Technavio identifies 6Connex, Alliance Tickets, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group, Atom Tickets LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Festicket Ltd., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., TickPick LLC, and Viagogo AG as some of the major market participants. Although the success of movies due to the increasing use of animation will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing threat of terrorism will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Story continues

Buy our full report now to gain access to detailed vendor profiles, products offered by vendors, and the factors impacting their growth.

Download a Sample Report Before Purchasing

Ticket Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

The ticket market is segmented as below:

Type

The sporting events segment holds the largest share of the market and is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the rising popularity of sports events such as football, cricket, rugby, and tennis, as well as other indoor games, such as snooker, basketball, and table tennis. The increasing number of national- and regional-level sports tournaments and the expanding audience base is further driving the growth of this segment.

Source

The primary segment is the largest segment based on the source. The segment is driven by the increasing number of movies released every year. In addition, the increasing number of professional events, such as exhibitions and live music events, and sports events, is driving the growth of this segment.

Geography

North America currently dominates the global tickets market, occupying 37% of the global market share. The growing media and entertainment, telecom, and education sectors is driving the growth of the regional market.

Ticket Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ticket market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ticket market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the ticket market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Ticket Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ticket market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ticket market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ticket market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ticket market vendors

Related Reports:

Online Bus Ticketing Service Market by Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Ticketing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ticket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 24.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 159.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 68.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 6Connex, Alliance Tickets, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group, Atom Tickets LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Festicket Ltd., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., TickPick LLC, and Viagogo AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Source

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Source

5.3 Primary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Secondary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Source

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Sporting events - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Movies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Concerts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Alliance Tickets

11.4 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

11.5 Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

11.6 Cinemark Holdings Inc.

11.7 Cineplex Inc.

11.8 Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

11.9 CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA

11.10 eBay Inc.

11.11 Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

11.12 TickPick LLC

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-159-54-bn-growth-expected-in-ticket-market--north-america-to-occupy-37-market-share--technavio-301541717.html

SOURCE Technavio