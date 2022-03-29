USD 159.89 Bn growth expected in Processed Red Meat Market | APAC to occupy 30% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global processed red meat market size is set to increase by USD 159.98 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Processed Red Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download a Free Sample Report and find out more about the report coverage.

The report on the processed red meat market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies increasing demand for convenience foods as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the growing emphasis on packaging innovations will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Consumers across the world are exhibiting high demand for convenience foods as they are easy to cook and can be consumed readily. The demand for such foods has been increasing with rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of consumers. The increasing popularity of convenience foods is encouraging vendors in the processed meat industry to sell products such as nuggets, fresh sausages, hotdogs, platters, sandwiches, and salami. Vendors are also focusing on making their products available in various forms such as chilled, frozen, and canned. Besides, some vendors are opting for joint ventures and partnerships with local red meat manufacturers, distributors, and technology providers to increase the availability of their products. Many such factors are positively influencing the growth of the global processed red meat market. The processed red meat market covers the following areas:

The processed red meat market is analyzed across segments such as product (processed pork, processed beef, processed lamb, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Story continues

By product, the processed port segment is expected to have the largest share of the market. The increase in the number of new product launches is one of the major factors driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the global rise in the production, exports, and consumption of pork meat will also be driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Similarly, the market will experience maximum incremental growth in APAC during the forecast period. The region occupies 30% of the global market share. The increased demand for processed red meat in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia, and the Philippines has been driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing number of organized retail outlets that offer processed red meat is also contributing to the growth of the processed red meat market in APAC.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Download a Free Sample Report to understand the scope of the report.

Companies Mentioned

American Foods Group LLC

Aurora Packing Co.

BRF SA

Cargill Inc.

Cremonini SpA

Dawn Farm Foods Ltd.

Dawn Meats

Foyle Food Group Ltd.

Hormel Foods Corp.

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc.

JBS SA

Koch Foods LLC

MS Global Food CO. WLL

National Beef Packing Co. LLC

NH Foods Ltd.

PJSC Cherkizovo Group

Sunbulah Group

Sysco Corp.

Tyson Foods Inc.

WH Group Ltd.

Related Reports:

Beef Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Artificial Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Processed Red Meat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 159.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Foods Group LLC, Aurora Packing Co., BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Cremonini SpA, Dawn Farm Foods Ltd., Dawn Meats, Foyle Food Group Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc., JBS SA, Koch Foods LLC, MS Global Food CO. WLL, National Beef Packing Co. LLC, NH Foods Ltd., PJSC Cherkizovo Group, Sunbulah Group, Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., and WH Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Processed pork - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Processed beef - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Processed lamb - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aurora Packing Co.

10.4 BRF SA

10.5 Cargill Inc.

10.6 Cremonini SpA

10.7 Foyle Food Group Ltd.

10.8 Hormel Foods Corp.

10.9 Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc.

10.10 JBS SA

10.11 National Beef Packing Co. LLC

10.12 WH Group Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-159-89-bn-growth-expected-in-processed-red-meat-market--apac-to-occupy-30-market-share--technavio-301511738.html

SOURCE Technavio