USD 16.89 Bn growth expected in Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market -- Driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to increase by USD 16.89 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global reduced fat packaged food market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and large vendors. Vendors compete based on numerous factors, including price, quality, innovation, service, reputation, distribution, and promotion. The intense competition between vendors and declining profit margins are significant risk factors for the vendors. The rapid technological changes, particularly in curing, packaging, and transportation, are also significant risk factors for vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Hence, the competition among the vendors is expected to be high during the forecast period.

The report identifies Arla Foods amba, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Crowley Foods LLC, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, DFM Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Kerry Group plc, Land O Lakes Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Rockview Farms, Tesco Plc, The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. as some of the major market participants.

Although the increasing health consciousness among consumers will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent government regulations and guidelines will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global reduced fat packaged food market is segmented as below:

Product

The bakery segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021. Factors such as the changes in consumer lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and increased demand for convenience foods are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 37% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as changing lifestyles and an increase in the working women population. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our reduced fat packaged food market report covers the following areas:

Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the reduced fat packaged food market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the reduced fat packaged food market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist reduced fat packaged food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the reduced fat packaged food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the reduced fat packaged food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of reduced fat packaged food market vendors

Related Reports:

Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arla Foods amba, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Crowley Foods LLC, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, DFM Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Kerry Group plc, Land O Lakes Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Rockview Farms, Tesco Plc, The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Bakery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dairy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Cereals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Meat products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arla Foods amba

10.4 Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

10.5 Danone SA

10.6 General Mills Inc.

10.7 Kellogg Co.

10.8 Mondelez International Inc.

10.9 Nestle SA

10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

10.11 Tesco Plc

10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

