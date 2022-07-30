U.S. markets closed

USD 160.68 million Variance in Sawmill Machinery Market due to Increase In Construction Activities - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sawmill Machinery Market by Product (Fixed sawmills and Portable sawmills) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sawmill Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sawmill Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the sawmill machinery market between 2021 and 2026 is USD160.68 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the global sawmill machinery market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the sawmill machinery market during the forecast period.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The increase in construction activities is one of the key drivers supporting the sawmill machinery market growth. The construction market in India is estimated to become the third-largest market globally by 2030. Moreover, the rising income levels of the middle-class population and rapid urbanization have increased the demand for residential and non-residential buildings in the country.  Wood or lumber is used in houses for making doors and windows. Hence, the growing wooden furniture market is also increasing the demand for lumber.

  • Market Challenge: The availability of pre-used sawmills is one of the factors challenging the sawmill machinery market growth. Sawmill machinery needs regular maintenance and repairs for optimum performance. Newer types of sawmill machinery are comparatively more expensive than pre-used sawmills. Portable sawmills are used less frequently by owners and are thus, traded after being used for some time. Pre-used sawmill machinery is sold by various resellers like Ben Jones Machinery, Surplex, Canadian, and others. Thus, the availability of pre-used sawmill machinery will hinder the sales of new sawmill machinery and thus, hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics and their Impact Analysis are available at Technavio. Download Sample Now!

Key Market Segmentation Highlights:

The sawmill machinery market report is segmented by Product (Fixed sawmills and Portable sawmills) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Regional Opportunities: APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period.  China is the key market for the sawmill machinery market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in the consumption of lumber in countries such as China, Japan, and India will facilitate the sawmill machinery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The sawmill machinery market share growth by the fixed sawmills segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fixed sawmills require logs to be transported to the mill for sawing. These sawmills are generally large in size due to the need for them to be fixed and are enclosed structures, which makes them operational even during adverse weather conditions. These sawmills also have heavier blades, which ensure that they cut straighter and faster than portable sawmills. These advantages of fixed sawmills will drive the sawmill machinery market growth during the forecast period.

Get Segment-based Insights and Regional Opportunities as you Download Sample PDF Report

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings   

  • BioCone Oy

  • Brewco Inc.

  • Corley MFG

  • Hardwood Mills Australia

  • Hud Son Forest Equipment

  • Hurdle Machine Works Inc.

  • Kalyan Industries

  • Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH

  • LOGOSOL AB

  • McDonough Manufacturing Co.

  • MEBOR d.o.o.

  • Norwood Industries Inc.

  • PRIMULTINI s.r.l.

  • Salem Equipment Inc.

  • Shandong Shuanghuan Machinery Ltd.

  • Timber Automation LLC

  • TimberKing Portable Sawmills

  • WINTERSTEIGER AG

  • Wood Mizer

  • Woodland Mills Inc.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Sinter Plant Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sawmill Machinery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 160.68 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.69

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, UK, US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BioCone Oy, Brewco Inc., Corley MFG, Hardwood Mills Australia, Hud Son Forest Equipment, Hurdle Machine Works Inc., Kalyan Industries, Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH, LOGOSOL AB, McDonough Manufacturing Co., MEBOR d.o.o., Norwood Industries Inc., PRIMULTINI s.r.l., Salem Equipment Inc., Shandong Shuanghuan Machinery Ltd., Timber Automation LLC, TimberKing Portable Sawmills, WINTERSTEIGER AG, Wood Mizer, and Woodland Mills Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-160-68-million-variance-in-sawmill-machinery-market-due-to-increase-in-construction-activities---17-000-technavio-research-reports-301595530.html

SOURCE Technavio

