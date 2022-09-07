USD 160.83 bn growth in Processed Fruits Market Size with 36% of the Contribution from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Processed Fruits Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.24% from 2021 to 2026. The analysts a Technavio have categorized the global processed fruits market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the processed fruits market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The increase in demand for processed fruits is one of the key drivers fueling the processed fruits market growth. In addition, the increasing online presence of processed fruit vendors is one of the key processed fruits market trends propelling the market growth. However, the side effects of chemically processed fruits and fruit products will be one of the key factors challenging the processed fruits market growth.

Processed Fruits Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Processed Fruits Market Segmentation Highlights

Product

Geography

Processed Fruits Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Processed Fruits Market Vendor Landscape

The processed fruits market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. This statistical study of the processed fruits market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The processed fruits market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, brand reputation, and price to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

Aohata Corp.

Calavo Growers Inc.

Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.

CHB Group

Del Monte Food Inc.

Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

Dole Food Co. Inc.

Mysore Fruit Products Pvt. Ltd.

Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd.

Royal Ridge Fruits

Speyfruit Ltd

Sysco Corp.

US Foods Holding Corp.

Processed Fruits Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist processed fruits market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the processed fruits market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the processed fruits market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of processed fruits market vendors

Processed Fruits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.24% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 160.83 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Aohata Corp., Calavo Growers Inc., Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., CHB Group, Del Monte Food Inc., Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Mysore Fruit Products Pvt. Ltd., Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC, Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd., Royal Ridge Fruits, Speyfruit Ltd, Sysco Corp., and US Foods Holding Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Fresh cut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Canned fruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Frozen fruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

10.4 Calavo Growers Inc.

10.5 CHB Group

10.6 Del Monte Food Inc.

10.7 Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

10.8 Dole Food Co. Inc.

10.9 Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC

10.10 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd.

10.11 Sysco Corp.

10.12 US Foods Holding Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

