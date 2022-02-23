U.S. markets closed

USD 164.56 Bn growth opportunity in E-learning IT Infrastructure Market | Maximum growth expected in APAC | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-learning IT infrastructure market size is expected to increase by USD 164.56 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed year-over-year growth of 19.92% in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to grow significantly in APAC. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the rising number of universities forming alliances with foreign universities to deliver online education.

Attractive Opportunities in E-learning IT Infrastructure Market by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in E-learning IT Infrastructure Market by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Our full report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance, Y-O-Y growth rates, and current and future growth opportunities.

Gain confidence by Downloading a Free Sample Report.

The global e-learning IT infrastructure market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The international players are increasing their footprint. Regional vendors are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with global players, especially in terms of quality, technology, and pricing. The competitive scenario in the market is expected to further intensify with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As. International players are acquiring smaller and regional vendors.

Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Schoology Inc. are some of the major players dominating the market. The emergence of virtual schools, the development of IT infrastructure for education, and learning process enhancements in the academic sector will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the threat from open-source platforms, the lack of awareness, and high implementation costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

E-learning IT Infrastructure Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-learning IT Infrastructure Market is segmented as below:

  • Category

  • Geography

By category, the market will observe high revenue generation in the connectivity segment over the forecast period. The growing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and PCs by students for educational purposes has forced educational institutions to make significant investments in connectivity configuration solutions. In addition, the increased penetration of 4G services in developing countries has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

By geography, APAC will offer several growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 37% of the global market share and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Factors such as growing internet penetration, rising adoption of mobile technologies, shortage of qualified educators, and government support for literacy development, especially in rural areas are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, rising digital literacy and improving awareness among educators regarding the advantages of using smart devices in modern classrooms are fostering the growth of the e-learning IT infrastructure market in APAC.

Download a Free Sample for additional highlights on the vendor landscape and key revenue-generating segments in the market.

E-learning IT Infrastructure Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning IT infrastructure market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the e-learning IT infrastructure market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the e-learning IT infrastructure market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-learning IT infrastructure market vendors

Related Reports:
Online Education Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Tutoring Services Market in India by End-user and Courses - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

E-learning IT Infrastructure Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 15%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 164.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.92

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, India, UK, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Schoology Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Category

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Category

  • Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Category

Customer landscape

  • Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Aptara Inc.

  • Articulate Global Inc.

  • Blackboard Inc.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SAP SE

  • Schoology Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

