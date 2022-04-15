U.S. markets closed

USD 165.9 Mn growth expected in Total Wrist Replacement Market | Evolving Opportunities with Acumed LLC and Anika Therapeutics Inc. | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global total wrist replacement market size is expected to increase by USD 165.9 million between 2021 and 2026. According to the report, the market is set to witness a YOY growth of 3.0% in 2022 and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The report identifies Acumed LLC, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Extremity Medical LLC, Integra LifeSciences Corp., and Johnson and Johnson as some of the dominant players in the market. North America is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Total Wrist Replacement Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download a Free Sample Report Now for more information on the current market scenario, market size, and other important statistics.

The 120-pages report segments the global total wrist replacement market by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)).

Hospitals and clinics are the prime end-users in the market. Hospitals and clinics are required to regularly upgrade themselves technologically. In addition, the availability of highly skilled physicians and technicians in hospitals and clinics is driving the growth of the segment.

North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The region currently holds 43% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and related risk factors. The US and Canada are the key markets for total wrist replacement in North America.

Explore other key segments and regions in the market. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by the growing number of road accidents and fatal sports injuries. In addition, the increasing R and D of 3D printed wrist implants and surgical instruments is anticipated to boost the growth of the total wrist replacement market.

The injuries sustained by people during sports and road accidents is one of the major causes of dislocations and severe fractures. Many sports and road-accident-related injuries mostly affect the wrist in the lower extremities. The treatment of such injuries is complex as it involves the correction of dislocations and repositioning of bones and soft tissues. Physicians use rotation correction plates, screws, and modular hand systems to treat such injuries. Thus, with the increasing number of sports injuries and road accidents, the demand for such replacement kits will increase during the forecast period, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Vendors in Total Wrist Replacement Market:

The global total wrist replacement market is concentrated. The market is characterized by the presence of few medical device manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants offering products for arthroplasty. Vendors in the market are focusing on achieving a competitive edge by adopting the latest technologies and increasing their margins according to the changing market conditions in end-user industries. The following are identified as the dominant players by Technavio.

Acumed LLC: The company offers total wrist replacement products such as Acu-Loc 2 Wrist Plating System, Arc Wrist Tower, and ExtremiLock Wrist Plating System.

Anika Therapeutics Inc.: The company offers WristMotion TWA System. The product is focused on alleviating pain and restoring functions of the arthritic wrist joint.

Extremity Medical LLC: The company offers KinematX. It is the one and only midcarpal implant designed to emulate the natural wrist range of motion in patients with wrist arthritis and other degenerative wrist conditions.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.: The company offers Integra Total Wrist Fusion System, a solution for wrist arthrodesis which is designed to provide fixation of the wrist while decreasing soft tissue irritation.

Johnson and Johnson: The company offers LCP Wrist Fusion System which consists of anatomic plates, featuring locking compression technology for total wrist fusions.

Read Our Free Sample Report to identify other dominant players in the market.

Total Wrist Replacement Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.9%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 165.9 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acumed LLC, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Extremity Medical LLC, Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medartis Holding AG, Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Acumed LLC

  • 10.4 Anika Therapeutics Inc.

  • 10.5 Extremity Medical LLC

  • 10.6 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

  • 10.7 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.8 Medartis Holding AG

  • 10.9 Skeletal Dynamics LLC

  • 10.10 Smith and Nephew plc

  • 10.11 Stryker Corp.

  • 10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-165-9-mn-growth-expected-in-total-wrist-replacement-market--evolving-opportunities-with-acumed-llc-and-anika-therapeutics-inc--technavio-301525918.html

SOURCE Technavio

