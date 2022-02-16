USD 179.76 mn growth in Oil and Gas Automation Market in Latin America | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the oil and gas automation market in Latin America is expected to grow by USD 179.76 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.66%.
The oil and gas automation market in Latin America is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Oil and Gas Automation Market in Latin America industry analysis
Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Segmentation
By product, the oil and gas automation market in Latin America has been segmented into SCADA, DCS, PLC, and MES. The SCADA segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. SCADA systems play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of personnel involved in the upstream process of the oil and gas industry. They provide real-time information to decision-makers located away from the oil fields.
By geography, the oil and gas automation market in Latin America has been segmented into Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest Of Latin America. Brazil will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Oil and Gas Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the oil and gas automation market in Latin America include ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Emerson Electric Co., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Wipro Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
ABB Ltd. - The company offers oil and gas automation solutions and process control for the petrochemical industry.
Andritz AG - The company offers solutions for oil and gas automation such as BrainWave SRU, which reduces energy and chemical consumption, produces higher quality products more consistently, and lowers production costs.
Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers oil and gas automation solutions that help in maximizing production, optimize drainage, reduce operational costs, and improve efficiency.
Oil and Gas Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio has categorized the oil and gas automation market in Latin America as a part of the global industrial machinery market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the oil and gas automation market in Latin America during the forecast period.
Oil and Gas Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist oil and gas automation market growth in Latin America during the next five years
Estimation of the oil and gas automation market size in Latin America and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the oil and gas automation market in Latin America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oil and gas automation market vendors in Latin America
Oil And Gas Automation Market In Latin America Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.66%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 179.76 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.07
Regional analysis
Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America
Performing market contribution
Brazil at 33%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Emerson Electric Co., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Wipro Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
SCADA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
DCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
PLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MES - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Rest of Latin America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
Andritz AG
Emerson Electric Co.
FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.
General Electric Co.
Honeywell International Inc.
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Wipro Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
