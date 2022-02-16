U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

USD 179.76 mn growth in Oil and Gas Automation Market in Latin America | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the oil and gas automation market in Latin America is expected to grow by USD 179.76 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.66%.

Latest market research report titled Oil and Gas Automation Market in Latin America by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The oil and gas automation market in Latin America is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the oil and gas automation market in Latin America has been segmented into SCADA, DCS, PLC, and MES. The SCADA segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. SCADA systems play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of personnel involved in the upstream process of the oil and gas industry. They provide real-time information to decision-makers located away from the oil fields.

By geography, the oil and gas automation market in Latin America has been segmented into Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest Of Latin America. Brazil will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Oil and Gas Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the oil and gas automation market in Latin America include ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Emerson Electric Co., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Wipro Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • ABB Ltd. - The company offers oil and gas automation solutions and process control for the petrochemical industry.

  • Andritz AG - The company offers solutions for oil and gas automation such as BrainWave SRU, which reduces energy and chemical consumption, produces higher quality products more consistently, and lowers production costs.

  • Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers oil and gas automation solutions that help in maximizing production, optimize drainage, reduce operational costs, and improve efficiency.

Oil and Gas Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the oil and gas automation market in Latin America as a part of the global industrial machinery market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the oil and gas automation market in Latin America during the forecast period.

Oil and Gas Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist oil and gas automation market growth in Latin America during the next five years

  • Estimation of the oil and gas automation market size in Latin America and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the oil and gas automation market in Latin America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oil and gas automation market vendors in Latin America

Related Reports:

Screw Pumps Market by End-user, Screw Configuration, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rotary Pump Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Oil And Gas Automation Market In Latin America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 179.76 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.07

Regional analysis

Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America

Performing market contribution

Brazil at 33%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Emerson Electric Co., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Wipro Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • SCADA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • DCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • PLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MES - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of Latin America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Andritz AG

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

