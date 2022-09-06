USD 18.79 billion Growth in the Cattle Feed Market Size with 42% contribution from APAC - Technavio
Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE and Cargill Inc. will emerge as major cattle feed market players
NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Cattle Feed Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.55%. Technavio categorizes the global cattle feed market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the cattle feed market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report
Cattle Feed Market Segmentation Highlights
Type
Geography
Grab a Sample PDF Report for Segment-wise Insights and Regional Contribution
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of the pandemic unfolds
Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Key Market Participants Analysis
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
The company offers cattle feed such as MoorMans, Range Minerals, and Mintrate.
BASF SE
The company offers cattle feed such as Lutrell, which has essential nutrients.
Cargill Inc.
The company offers cattle feed such as Nutrebeef, Right Now, and Fescue EMT.
De Heus Voeders BV
The company manufactures prepared animal feed and feed ingredients for animals and fowls. The company offers cattle feed such as dairy cow feed, beef cattle feed, and calve feed.
ForFarmers NV
The company offers cattle feed such as Game feed, beef feed, and poultry feed.
Request for a FREE Sample Report for Vendor-Specific Product Offerings
Cattle Feed Market Dynamics
Increased Focus on Animal Health to Prevent Disease Outbreaks will Drive Market Growth
The increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks is one of the key drivers supporting the cattle feed market growth. Diseases can have a negative impact on the trade of livestock goods such as dairy, meat, and by-products. In view of this, the illness-affected areas are prohibited from exporting these products until the disease gets entirely cleared and managed. Hence, the increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks will drive the growth of the global cattle feed market during the forecast period.
Monitoring mycotoxin contamination in cattle feed will Limit Market Growth
Natural and intentional pollutants in cattle feed include mycotoxins and antibiotics. Typically, most mycotoxins compounds are persistent and cannot be cleared by standard feed and food manufacturing methods, they might reduce animal productivity or cause cancer in animals. Furthermore, they can accumulate in meat, milk, or eggs, which have the ability to reach and harm the health of end consumers. Such issues may limit the growth of the global cattle feed market during the forecast period.
Download Sample PDF for More Insights on the Key Market Dynamics
Related Reports:
Animal Feed Market by Animal Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Non-GMO Animal Feed Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Global Animal Feed Vitamin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Cattle Feed Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.55%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 18.79 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.98
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, India, China, Brazil, and Argentina
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, De Heus Voeders BV, Farmers Grain Co., ForFarmers NV, Godrej Agrovet Ltd., GRAND MASTER, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, J.R. Simplot Co., Kemin Industries Inc., Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Provita Eurotech Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Dairy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Beef - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
10.4 BASF SE
10.5 Cargill Inc.
10.6 De Heus Voeders BV
10.7 ForFarmers NV
10.8 Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
10.9 J.R. Simplot Co.
10.10 Kemin Industries Inc.
10.11 Koninklijke DSM NV
10.12 Land O Lakes Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-18-79-billion-growth-in-the-cattle-feed-market-size-with-42-contribution-from-apac---technavio-301617403.html
SOURCE Technavio