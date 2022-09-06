USD 18.79 billion Growth in the Cattle Feed Market Size with 42% contribution from APAC - Technavio

Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE and Cargill Inc. will emerge as major cattle feed market players

The latest market analysis report titled Cattle Feed Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.55%. Technavio categorizes the global cattle feed market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the cattle feed market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Cattle Feed Market Segmentation Highlights

Type

Geography

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of the pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

The company offers cattle feed such as MoorMans, Range Minerals, and Mintrate.

BASF SE

The company offers cattle feed such as Lutrell, which has essential nutrients.

Cargill Inc.

The company offers cattle feed such as Nutrebeef, Right Now, and Fescue EMT.

De Heus Voeders BV

The company manufactures prepared animal feed and feed ingredients for animals and fowls. The company offers cattle feed such as dairy cow feed, beef cattle feed, and calve feed.

ForFarmers NV

The company offers cattle feed such as Game feed, beef feed, and poultry feed.

Cattle Feed Market Dynamics

Increased Focus on Animal Health to Prevent Disease Outbreaks will Drive Market Growth

The increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks is one of the key drivers supporting the cattle feed market growth. Diseases can have a negative impact on the trade of livestock goods such as dairy, meat, and by-products. In view of this, the illness-affected areas are prohibited from exporting these products until the disease gets entirely cleared and managed. Hence, the increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks will drive the growth of the global cattle feed market during the forecast period.

Monitoring mycotoxin contamination in cattle feed will Limit Market Growth

Natural and intentional pollutants in cattle feed include mycotoxins and antibiotics. Typically, most mycotoxins compounds are persistent and cannot be cleared by standard feed and food manufacturing methods, they might reduce animal productivity or cause cancer in animals. Furthermore, they can accumulate in meat, milk, or eggs, which have the ability to reach and harm the health of end consumers. Such issues may limit the growth of the global cattle feed market during the forecast period.

Cattle Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 18.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Brazil, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, De Heus Voeders BV, Farmers Grain Co., ForFarmers NV, Godrej Agrovet Ltd., GRAND MASTER, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, J.R. Simplot Co., Kemin Industries Inc., Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Provita Eurotech Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Dairy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Beef - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 Cargill Inc.

10.6 De Heus Voeders BV

10.7 ForFarmers NV

10.8 Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

10.9 J.R. Simplot Co.

10.10 Kemin Industries Inc.

10.11 Koninklijke DSM NV

10.12 Land O Lakes Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

