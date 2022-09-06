U.S. markets closed

USD 18.79 billion Growth in the Cattle Feed Market Size with 42% contribution from APAC - Technavio

·14 min read

Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE and Cargill Inc. will emerge as major cattle feed market players

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Cattle Feed Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.55%. Technavio categorizes the global cattle feed market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the cattle feed market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Cattle Feed Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

 

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Cattle Feed Market Segmentation Highlights

  • Type

  • Geography

Grab a Sample PDF Report for Segment-wise Insights and Regional Contribution

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of the pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

The company offers cattle feed such as MoorMans, Range Minerals, and Mintrate.

BASF SE

The company offers cattle feed such as Lutrell, which has essential nutrients.

Cargill Inc.

The company offers cattle feed such as Nutrebeef, Right Now, and Fescue EMT.

De Heus Voeders BV

The company manufactures prepared animal feed and feed ingredients for animals and fowls. The company offers cattle feed such as dairy cow feed, beef cattle feed, and calve feed.

ForFarmers NV

The company offers cattle feed such as Game feed, beef feed, and poultry feed.

Request for a FREE Sample Report for Vendor-Specific Product Offerings 

Cattle Feed Market Dynamics

 Increased Focus on Animal Health to Prevent Disease Outbreaks will Drive Market Growth

The increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks is one of the key drivers supporting the cattle feed market growth. Diseases can have a negative impact on the trade of livestock goods such as dairy, meat, and by-products. In view of this, the illness-affected areas are prohibited from exporting these products until the disease gets entirely cleared and managed. Hence, the increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks will drive the growth of the global cattle feed market during the forecast period.

Monitoring mycotoxin contamination in cattle feed will Limit Market Growth

Natural and intentional pollutants in cattle feed include mycotoxins and antibiotics. Typically, most mycotoxins compounds are persistent and cannot be cleared by standard feed and food manufacturing methods, they might reduce animal productivity or cause cancer in animals. Furthermore, they can accumulate in meat, milk, or eggs, which have the ability to reach and harm the health of end consumers. Such issues may limit the growth of the global cattle feed market during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF for More Insights on the Key Market Dynamics

Cattle Feed Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 18.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.98

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, India, China, Brazil, and Argentina

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, De Heus Voeders BV, Farmers Grain Co., ForFarmers NV, Godrej Agrovet Ltd., GRAND MASTER, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, J.R. Simplot Co., Kemin Industries Inc., Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Provita Eurotech Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Dairy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Beef - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.4 BASF SE

  • 10.5 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.6 De Heus Voeders BV

  • 10.7 ForFarmers NV

  • 10.8 Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

  • 10.9 J.R. Simplot Co.

  • 10.10 Kemin Industries Inc.

  • 10.11 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 10.12 Land O Lakes Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

