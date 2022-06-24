U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

USD 186.27 Billion Growth in Fast Casual Restaurants Market | 44% of the growth will originate from North America | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Fast Casual Restaurants Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 186.27 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to grow at an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 12.41% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fast Casual Restaurants Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

View Market Report Sample for more insights on CAGR and YOY growth variance analysis

Fast Casual Restaurants Market: Key Market Dynamics
Key Driver: The rising demand for innovation and customization in food menus as customers nowadays prefer a combination of food infused with new and bold flavors is influencing the market positively during the forecast period. Consumers prefer the option to customize their menu choices to their tastes. Thus, several market players are offering innovative and customizable food menus to attract customers. Therefore, with the growing demand for innovative and customizable foods, the global fast-casual restaurants market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Key Challenge: The intense competition from quick-service restaurants as they also target the customer segment who prefer healthier food prepared from fresh food ingredients is one of the key challenges expected to limit the growth during the forecast period. Quick-service restaurants are focusing on lessening ordering and payment time durations to increase the popularity of on-the-go food items. The rising inclination of consumers toward quick-service restaurants may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Insights on Factors Influencing the market growth as you Buy this Sample Report

Fast Casual Restaurants Market: Product Landscape

  • North American: The North American product segment held the largest fast casual restaurants market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be attributed to the availability of many healthy meal options in order to cater to the daily nutritional requirements of children and teenagers.

  • Italian

  • Mexican

  • Others

Fast Casual Restaurants Market: Geography Landscape

  • North America: 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for fast-casual restaurants in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The high demand for fast foods, especially among the teenage population, and constant innovations and redesigning of the food menu will facilitate the fast-casual restaurants market growth in North America over the forecast period.

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • South America

  • MEA

Download Sample Report and get segment-based contribution for making informed purchase decisions

Companies Covered:

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

  • DICKEYS BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Inc.

  • Erbert and Gerberts Sandwich Shop

  • EXKi SA

  • Famous Brands Ltd.

  • Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc.

  • Five Guys Enterprises LLC

  • Godfathers Pizza Inc.

  • LYKE Kitchen

  • McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC

  • MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC

  • Noodles and Co.

  • Panda Restaurant Group Inc.

  • PORTILLOS Inc.

  • Potbelly Corp.

  • Shake Shack Inc.

  • Smashburger Servicing LLC

  • The Wendys Co.

  • Wingstop Inc.

  • YUM Brands Inc.

Want to know more about the vendors and their key product offerings, Request Sample Report

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

