USD 19.2 billion Potential Growth in Publishing Market|17,000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market outlook report titled "Publishing Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's catalog. This recent market analysis report identifies the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 19.2 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to record a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 1.22% during this period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Publishing Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Publishing Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Unlock more information on the market growth. Download our Sample Report

Parent Market Overview

Technavio categorizes the global publishing market as a part of the global media market within the global media and entertainment sector. The global media and entertainment market covers companies offering products, services, and solutions in advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, publishing, movies and entertainment, interactive home entertainment, interactive media and services, and gambling areas.

Understand the Publishing Market Hierarchy and Gain Further Insights by Downloading Our Sample!

Market Competitive Landscape

The publishing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focussing on digital content, app availability, product differentiation, portfolio, and competitive pricing to compete in the market. Some of the key players covered in this report include Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, and Thomson Reuters Corp., among others.

For more insights on competitive strategies, Get Our Sample Report Right Here!

Strategic Initiatives and Products launches

  • Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA. - The company offers publishing lists that include more than 80 Nobel Prize laureates and hundreds of the world's most widely read authors.

  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc. - The company offers detailed information on intended project that will allow to accurately assess its commercial viability through its publishing services.

  • News Corp. - The company delivers authoritative and engaging content from some of the world's most trusted brands.

Want to get this report customized or tailor-made to suit your business requirements, Speak to Our Analysts

Growing impact of e-books to boost the market positively

The use of advanced technologies is reshaping the publishing landscape and reading behavior of readers. In the last few years, e-books have gained immense popularity, which has increased the adoption of specialized e-reading devices such as iPads and Kindle. The ease of publishing books in a digital format compared will encourage the publishing of e-books and generate more demand for them during the forecast period.

Low revenue from newspapers and traditional book publishing likely to challenge the market growth

The decline in advertising revenue for print newspapers is attributed to the drop in the number of classified advertising. Budget constraints in academic institutes have resulted in a decline in subscription renewals. In addition, the corporate and advertising sectors have cut down on spending. This has led to a decline in the demand and sales of books and journals.

Download Report Sample Now to gain more insights on the other factors influencing market growth

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

The publishing sector in APAC has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bookshops in many Asian countries were closed for several weeks or months. However, with the spike in demand for digital publishing, business operations were expected to resume their previous state by the end of 2021, which will drive the demand for publishing during the forecast period in the region.

View report snapshot to learn more about the pandemic impact on the market and the industry

Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights

This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (traditional and digital) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

By platform, the traditional segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Newspaper publishers are adopting various business models to gain a competitive advantage in the market, such as paid model, marketing model, and classified ad model.

By geography, APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growing adoption of technology in the education sector of emerging economies such as India and China will drive the publishing market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report for market share information of each contributing segment

Key Report Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive publishing market growth during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the publishing market in North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America and top 20 countries across these regions

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on over 20 industry-focused market vendors classified as dominant and strong players

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Pre as well as post COVID-19 market estimates

  • Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Related Reports

Flexographic Printing Machine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Label Printing Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Publishing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.22%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 19.2 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.36

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 63%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, and Thomson Reuters Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 5.3 Traditional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

  • 10.4 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.5 Hachette Livre

  • 10.6 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

  • 10.7 News Corp.

  • 10.8 Pearson Plc

  • 10.9 PLANETA CORPORACION Srl

  • 10.10 RELX Plc

  • 10.11 Scholastic Corp.

  • 10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: https://www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-19-2-billion-potential-growth-in-publishing-market17-000-technavio-reports-301547115.html

SOURCE Technavio

