USD 19.2 billion Potential Growth in Publishing Market|17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market outlook report titled "Publishing Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's catalog. This recent market analysis report identifies the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 19.2 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to record a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 1.22% during this period.

Parent Market Overview

Technavio categorizes the global publishing market as a part of the global media market within the global media and entertainment sector. The global media and entertainment market covers companies offering products, services, and solutions in advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, publishing, movies and entertainment, interactive home entertainment, interactive media and services, and gambling areas.

Market Competitive Landscape

The publishing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focussing on digital content, app availability, product differentiation, portfolio, and competitive pricing to compete in the market. Some of the key players covered in this report include Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, and Thomson Reuters Corp., among others.

Strategic Initiatives and Products launches

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA . - The company offers publishing lists that include more than 80 Nobel Prize laureates and hundreds of the world's most widely read authors.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc. - The company offers detailed information on intended project that will allow to accurately assess its commercial viability through its publishing services.

News Corp. - The company delivers authoritative and engaging content from some of the world's most trusted brands.

Growing impact of e-books to boost the market positively

The use of advanced technologies is reshaping the publishing landscape and reading behavior of readers. In the last few years, e-books have gained immense popularity, which has increased the adoption of specialized e-reading devices such as iPads and Kindle. The ease of publishing books in a digital format compared will encourage the publishing of e-books and generate more demand for them during the forecast period.

Low revenue from newspapers and traditional book publishing likely to challenge the market growth

The decline in advertising revenue for print newspapers is attributed to the drop in the number of classified advertising. Budget constraints in academic institutes have resulted in a decline in subscription renewals. In addition, the corporate and advertising sectors have cut down on spending. This has led to a decline in the demand and sales of books and journals.

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

The publishing sector in APAC has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bookshops in many Asian countries were closed for several weeks or months. However, with the spike in demand for digital publishing, business operations were expected to resume their previous state by the end of 2021, which will drive the demand for publishing during the forecast period in the region.

Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights

This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (traditional and digital) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

By platform, the traditional segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Newspaper publishers are adopting various business models to gain a competitive advantage in the market, such as paid model, marketing model, and classified ad model.

By geography, APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growing adoption of technology in the education sector of emerging economies such as India and China will drive the publishing market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Report Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive publishing market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the publishing market in North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America and top 20 countries across these regions

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on over 20 industry-focused market vendors classified as dominant and strong players

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Pre as well as post COVID-19 market estimates

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, and Thomson Reuters Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Platform

5.3 Traditional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

10.4 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

10.5 Hachette Livre

10.6 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

10.7 News Corp.

10.8 Pearson Plc

10.9 PLANETA CORPORACION Srl

10.10 RELX Plc

10.11 Scholastic Corp.

10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

