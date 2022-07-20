USD 193.04 million Growth Difference in Lemon Essential Oil Market Size at Accelerated CAGR of 4.79% - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Lemon Essential Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 is now available at Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the lemon essential oil market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.79% with a potential growth difference of USD 193.04 million from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this market is influenced positively by factors including the rising number of product launches coupled with the rising popularity of lemon essential oil in aromatherapy. However, the market growth might face certain limitations due to the rising threat from substitute products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lemon Essential Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Lemon Essential Oil Market Segment Highlights

Product

Geographic

Lemon Essential Oil Market Vendor Landscape

The global lemon essential oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global lemon essential oil market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top lemon essential oil market vendors covered in the report are:

BONTOUX SAS: The company offers crude, FCF, and folded lemon essential oil.

CITROMAX: The company offers Kosher-certified essential lemon oil. It uses an electronic brown oil extractor for extracting essential oil from the lemon.

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.: The company offers a range of lemon essential oil products such as Petitgrain lemon oil and Argentina Tucuman type lemon oil.

doTERRA International LLC: The company offers CPTG-certified lemon essential oil that is extracted using the cold-press method.

Isagenix International LLC: The company offers Isagenix Lemon 100% Pure Essential Oil Supplement.

Lionel Hitchen Ltd.

Nestle SA

Sydney Essential Oil Co.

Ultra International BV

Young Living Essential Oils

Lemon Essential Oil Market Scope

Our market analysis report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the global lemon essential oil market during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our global lemon essential oil market report covers the following areas:

Lemon Essential Oil Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist global lemon essential oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the global lemon essential oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global lemon essential oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of global lemon essential oil market vendors

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 193.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.95 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BONTOUX SAS, CITROMAX, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., doTERRA International LLC, Isagenix International LLC, Lionel Hitchen Ltd., Nestle SA, Sydney Essential Oil Co., Ultra International BV, and Young Living Essential Oils Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BONTOUX SAS

10.4 CITROMAX

10.5 Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

10.6 doTERRA International LLC

10.7 Isagenix International LLC

10.8 Lionel Hitchen Ltd.

10.9 Nestle SA

10.10 Sydney Essential Oil Co.

10.11 Ultra International BV

10.12 Young Living Essential Oils

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

