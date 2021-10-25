USD 195.73 Million Growth in Chicory Market from 2021 to 2025 | Belgium to Hold 16%-18% of Global Market Share | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chicory market size is expected to increase by USD 195.73 million from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.51%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.
The chicory market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies increasing inclination of consumers towards organic and nutritional products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The preference for chicory as a cheaper substitute for coffee will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The chicory market analysis includes Application segment and Geography Landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Chicory Market Covers the Following Areas:
Companies Mentioned
Beneo GmbH
Cargill Inc.
Delecto Foods Pvt. Ltd.
Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Murlikrishna Foods Pvt. Ltd.
Natures Gold Production B.V.
Pioneer Chicory
PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd.
Starwest Botanicals Inc.
Xylem Inc.
Chicory Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 195.73 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.83
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 44%
Key consumer countries
Belgium, US, France, The Netherlands, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Beneo GmbH, Cargill Inc., Delecto Foods Pvt. Ltd., Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd., Murlikrishna Foods Pvt. Ltd., Natures Gold Production B.V., Pioneer Chicory, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd., Starwest Botanicals Inc., and Xylem Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
