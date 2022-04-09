USD 198.54 million growth in Benzoic Acid Market | 6.0% YOY Growth to be Recorded in 2022 | 17,000 + Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The benzoic acid market potential growth difference will grow by USD 198.54 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. The high demand for benzoic acid from the food and beverage industry is notably driving the benzoic acid market growth, although factors such as health hazards and environmental effects of benzoic acid may impede the market growth. The benzoic acid market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Benzoic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more information on CAGR and YOY growth rate analysis. Read a Free Sample Report!

Key Segment Highlights

The benzoic acid market is segmented by application (Benzoates, Benzoate plasticizers, Alkyd resins, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa).

The benzoates application segment held the largest benzoic acid market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period due to the wide application of sodium and potassium benzoates. It is also used in deodorants, aftershave lotions, and sunscreens to reduce skin irritations and inflammations.

60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the benzoic acid market in APAC. The rising demand for packaged and processed foods and drinks will fuel the benzoic acid market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View Report Outlook for more insights on each contributing segment

Market Scope Highlights

Technavio categorizes the global benzoic acid market as a part of the global chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the benzoic acid market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Story continues

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The benzoic acid market covers the following areas:

Benzoic Acid Market Sizing

Benzoic Acid Market Forecast

Benzoic Acid Market Analysis

Market Landscape

The benzoic acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies Mentioned

Aarti Industries Ltd.

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Co.

FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.

Hemadri Chemicals

IG Petrochemicals Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

MP Biomedicals LLC

Navyug Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.

Pat Impex

Premier Group Of Industries

Shri Hari Chemicals

Smart Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

Swastik Industries

The Chemical Co.

Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group Co. Ltd

Velsicol Chemical LLC

GFS Chemicals Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Speak to our Analysts for tailor made reports on each vendor and their marketing strategies

Related Reports:

Glycolic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hypochlorous Acid Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Benzoic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 198.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China, US, India, Germany, UK, and Japan Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aarti Industries Ltd., Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd., Hemadri Chemicals, IG Petrochemicals Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., MP Biomedicals LLC, Navyug Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Pat Impex, Premier Group Of Industries, Shri Hari Chemicals, Smart Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Swastik Industries , The Chemical Co., Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Velsicol Chemical LLC, GFS Chemicals Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Benzoates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Benzoate plasticizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Alkyd resins - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aarti Industries Ltd.

10.4 Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd.

10.5 Eastman Chemical Co.

10.6 FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

10.7 Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.

10.8 Hemadri Chemicals

10.9 IG Petrochemicals Ltd.

10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

10.11 Smart Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

10.12 The Chemical Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-198-54-million-growth-in-benzoic-acid-market--6-0-yoy-growth-to-be-recorded-in-2022--17-000--technavio-reports-301520139.html

SOURCE Technavio