USD 198.54 million growth in Benzoic Acid Market | 6.0% YOY Growth to be Recorded in 2022 | 17,000 + Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The benzoic acid market potential growth difference will grow by USD 198.54 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. The high demand for benzoic acid from the food and beverage industry is notably driving the benzoic acid market growth, although factors such as health hazards and environmental effects of benzoic acid may impede the market growth. The benzoic acid market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
Key Segment Highlights
The benzoic acid market is segmented by application (Benzoates, Benzoate plasticizers, Alkyd resins, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa).
The benzoates application segment held the largest benzoic acid market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period due to the wide application of sodium and potassium benzoates. It is also used in deodorants, aftershave lotions, and sunscreens to reduce skin irritations and inflammations.
60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the benzoic acid market in APAC. The rising demand for packaged and processed foods and drinks will fuel the benzoic acid market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Market Scope Highlights
Technavio categorizes the global benzoic acid market as a part of the global chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the benzoic acid market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The benzoic acid market covers the following areas:
Benzoic Acid Market Sizing
Benzoic Acid Market Forecast
Benzoic Acid Market Analysis
Market Landscape
The benzoic acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Companies Mentioned
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd.
Eastman Chemical Co.
FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.
Hemadri Chemicals
IG Petrochemicals Ltd.
Merck and Co. Inc.
MP Biomedicals LLC
Navyug Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.
Pat Impex
Premier Group Of Industries
Shri Hari Chemicals
Smart Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.
Swastik Industries
The Chemical Co.
Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group Co. Ltd
Velsicol Chemical LLC
GFS Chemicals Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Benzoic Acid Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 198.54 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.0
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China, US, India, Germany, UK, and Japan
Performing market contribution
APAC at 60%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aarti Industries Ltd., Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd., Hemadri Chemicals, IG Petrochemicals Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., MP Biomedicals LLC, Navyug Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Pat Impex, Premier Group Of Industries, Shri Hari Chemicals, Smart Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Swastik Industries , The Chemical Co., Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Velsicol Chemical LLC, GFS Chemicals Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Benzoates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Benzoate plasticizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Alkyd resins - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Aarti Industries Ltd.
10.4 Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd.
10.5 Eastman Chemical Co.
10.6 FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
10.7 Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.
10.8 Hemadri Chemicals
10.9 IG Petrochemicals Ltd.
10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.
10.11 Smart Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.
10.12 The Chemical Co.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
