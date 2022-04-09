U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,356.85
    -1,284.38 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

USD 198.54 million growth in Benzoic Acid Market | 6.0% YOY Growth to be Recorded in 2022 | 17,000 + Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The benzoic acid market potential growth difference will grow by USD 198.54 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. The high demand for benzoic acid from the food and beverage industry is notably driving the benzoic acid market growth, although factors such as health hazards and environmental effects of benzoic acid may impede the market growth. The benzoic acid market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Benzoic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Benzoic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more information on CAGR and YOY growth rate analysis. Read a Free Sample Report!

Key Segment Highlights

The benzoic acid market is segmented by application (Benzoates, Benzoate plasticizers, Alkyd resins, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa).

  • The benzoates application segment held the largest benzoic acid market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period due to the wide application of sodium and potassium benzoates. It is also used in deodorants, aftershave lotions, and sunscreens to reduce skin irritations and inflammations.

  • 60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the benzoic acid market in APAC. The rising demand for packaged and processed foods and drinks will fuel the benzoic acid market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View Report Outlook for more insights on each contributing segment

Market Scope Highlights

Technavio categorizes the global benzoic acid market as a part of the global chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the benzoic acid market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The benzoic acid market covers the following areas:

Benzoic Acid Market Sizing
Benzoic Acid Market Forecast
Benzoic Acid Market Analysis

Market Landscape

The benzoic acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies Mentioned

  • Aarti Industries Ltd.

  • Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd.

  • Eastman Chemical Co.

  • FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.

  • Hemadri Chemicals

  • IG Petrochemicals Ltd.

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • MP Biomedicals LLC

  • Navyug Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.

  • Pat Impex

  • Premier Group Of Industries

  • Shri Hari Chemicals

  • Smart Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

  • Swastik Industries

  • The Chemical Co.

  • Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group Co. Ltd

  • Velsicol Chemical LLC

  • GFS Chemicals Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Speak to our Analysts for tailor made reports on each vendor and their marketing strategies

Related Reports:
Glycolic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hypochlorous Acid Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Benzoic Acid Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 198.54 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.0

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China, US, India, Germany, UK, and Japan

Performing market contribution

APAC at 60%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aarti Industries Ltd., Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd., Hemadri Chemicals, IG Petrochemicals Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., MP Biomedicals LLC, Navyug Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Pat Impex, Premier Group Of Industries, Shri Hari Chemicals, Smart Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Swastik Industries , The Chemical Co., Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Velsicol Chemical LLC, GFS Chemicals Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Benzoates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Benzoate plasticizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Alkyd resins - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aarti Industries Ltd.

  • 10.4 Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd.

  • 10.5 Eastman Chemical Co.

  • 10.6 FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.

  • 10.8 Hemadri Chemicals

  • 10.9 IG Petrochemicals Ltd.

  • 10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 10.11 Smart Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 The Chemical Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-198-54-million-growth-in-benzoic-acid-market--6-0-yoy-growth-to-be-recorded-in-2022--17-000--technavio-reports-301520139.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of lithium mining start-up Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) plummeted more than 10% on Friday before turning around and paring their losses in the late afternoon. As of 3:20 p.m. ET, Lithium Americas stock is down "only" 6%. Price of lithium has gone to insane levels!

  • Tesla May Start Mining Lithium as Musk Cites Battery Metal Cost

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly two years after Tesla Inc. outlined a plan to start mining for lithium, its chief Elon Musk signaled the electric car giant might finally take the plunge due to the skyrocketing cost of the battery metal.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU SanctionsFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • Shell's 13-Year Journey From Discovery to First Oil Shows Why U.S. Output Is Flat

    (Bloomberg) -- Questioned by U.S. lawmakers this week, chief executives from the nation’s biggest oil companies took great pains to explain why they haven’t raised production fast enough to tame skyrocketing energy prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanc

  • Why Moderna Stock Was Unhealthy This Week

    The very model of a coronavirus stock in many eyes, Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) price has generally been on the decline recently. The week started out well for Moderna. On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a team of expert advisors would meet to discuss the timing of, and patient eligibility for, additional coronavirus vaccine boosters.

  • Profit Is About To Boom More Than 300% At 10 Companies

    The earnings season kickoff might be what the S&P 500 needs to shake its malaise. But a profit gusher is coming from a handful of companies.

  • Updating Our Bullish Strategy for Pioneer Natural Resources

    Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company and like many stocks in the energy sector, its charts are pointed higher. In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, we can see that prices have rallied the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows strength from early September with buyers of PXD being more aggressive than sellers with heavier volume being transacted on days when PXD has closed higher.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • Best Buy Continues to Be Marked Down in the Marketplace

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Thursday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer sat down with Cory Barry, CEO of Best Buy , the electronics and appliance retailer. Barry said Best Buy's purpose is to enrich the lives of its customers through technology. Every Best Buy associate wants to help customers accomplish things using technology.

  • TSMC Sales Soar to Record on Demand for Smartphones, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and cars, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU SanctionsFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by

  • As Boeing Avoids Russian Titanium Supply, a Japanese Producer Is Stepping in

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese company Toho Titanium Co. is ramping up output of the metal used to make aircraft amid a shortfall caused by Boeing Co. and Airbus SE avoiding purchases from Russia, the world’s largest supplier. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingRussia Sidesteps Sancti

  • Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil

    Brent futures hover just above $100, and are set to close lower for a second week in a row as bearish pressure continues to mount in oil markets

  • JetBlue, Frontier battle for Spirit Airlines, but no deal is certain

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses the fight for Spirit Airlines considering JetBlue's takeover offer against Frontier.

  • Boeing to shift data from its centers to Google cloud

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith discusses how Boeing is investing in cloud services.

  • Ukraine Corn, Wheat Exports Will Plummet Further, U.S. Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. continued to slash estimates for Ukraine’s grain exports as sea routes were curbed following Russia’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU SanctionsFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine’s corn exports will drop by anothe

  • Why Amazon Stock Slumped Today

    Although it wasn't exactly a steep decline, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock took a bit of a fall on Thursday. The drop was linked to potential new struggles in labor relations. On Thursday, Reuters reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected an Amazon request to scotch a proposed shareholder vote on an audit of working conditions at its facilities.

  • EVs: Biden admin holds meeting with Elon Musk, other auto execs on charging stations

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details President Biden's administration meeting with Elon Musk and other EV executives, the EV space, and discussions surrounding EV charging infrastructure.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk throws cyber rodeo to open Texas gigafactory

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk throwing a cyber rodeo to celebrate the opening of the EV makers Texas gigafactory.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • South America’s Newest Oil Boom Is Gaining A War Time Boost

    There is growing evidence that the USGS may have grossly underestimated the total potential of the Guyana-Suriname oil basin