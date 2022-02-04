U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

USD 2.04 billion Growth in Fruits Market in Mexico by 2026 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the fruits market in Mexico will be driven by government initiatives to increase agricultural production. The improved agricultural technology, refrigeration and transportation systems, and the globalization of markets have also resulted in positive changes in the agriculture sector.

Attractive Opportunities in Fruits Market in Mexico by Distribution Channel and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Fruits Market in Mexico by Distribution Channel and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fruits Market in Mexico Highlights:

  • Growth potential (2021-2026): USD 2.04 billion

  • CAGR: 4.38%

  • Year-over-year growth: 4.05%

Fruits Market in Mexico: Key Vendors and Their Offerings
AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BQ Fruits, CALAL FRUITS SA DE CV, Fresh Seasons, Frigorizados la Huerta S.A. de C.V., Grupo Aguacatero Los Cerritos SRL de CV, Grupo Freza SA de CV, GRUPO VAZ , Prime Fruits Mexico, and Promega are some of the key vendors operating in the fruits market in Mexico. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - The company offers fresh, frozen, and dried fruit such as strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, and others.

  • BQ Fruits - The company offers frozen fruits such as blackberry, strawberry, Persian lime, among others.

  • CALAL FRUITS SA DE CV - The company offers a wide range of fresh and frozen fruits such as strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, and others.

  • Fresh Seasons - The company offers a wide range of fresh fruits such as avocado, raspberry, and more.

  • Frigorizados la Huerta S.A. de C.V. - The company offers frozen fruit such as blackberry, berry, and more.

Fruits Market in Mexico: Segmentation

  • Distribution channel: By distribution channel, the fruits market in Mexico has been classified into offline and online segments. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The prevalence of offline retail channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets will fuel the growth of this segment. Discount offers, free products, and other sales strategies will further accelerate the growth of the offline segment during the forecast period.

  • Application: By application, the fruits market in Mexico has been classified into non-organic and organic. The non-organic fruits segment holds the major share of the fruits market in Mexico. Non-organic fruits are grown by using farming methods that use various chemicals such as pesticides and fertilizers in the farming land. They are widely available and can be helpful in providing nutritional content to a larger set of the population that cannot afford organic fruits.

Fruits Market in Mexico: Customization
Technavio's market forecast report on the fruits market in Mexico covers all the key aspects of market research, from the latest drivers and trends to the key vendors impacting the market growth. But if you still have queries, have all your questions answered by expert analysts at Technavio. Get in touch with us, and we will customize the report according to your requirements.

Related Reports

Fruits Market Scope In Mexico

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.05

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BQ Fruits, CALAL FRUITS SA DE CV, Fresh Seasons, Frigorizados la Huerta S.A. de C.V., Grupo Aguacatero Los Cerritos SRL de CV, Grupo Freza SA de CV, GRUPO VAZ , Prime Fruits Mexico, and Promega

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

