USD 2.04 billion Growth in Fruits Market in Mexico by 2026 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the fruits market in Mexico will be driven by government initiatives to increase agricultural production. The improved agricultural technology, refrigeration and transportation systems, and the globalization of markets have also resulted in positive changes in the agriculture sector.

Growth potential (2021-2026): USD 2.04 billion

CAGR: 4.38%

Year-over-year growth: 4.05%

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BQ Fruits, CALAL FRUITS SA DE CV, Fresh Seasons, Frigorizados la Huerta S.A. de C.V., Grupo Aguacatero Los Cerritos SRL de CV, Grupo Freza SA de CV, GRUPO VAZ , Prime Fruits Mexico, and Promega are some of the key vendors operating in the fruits market in Mexico. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - The company offers fresh, frozen, and dried fruit such as strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, and others.

BQ Fruits - The company offers frozen fruits such as blackberry, strawberry, Persian lime, among others.

CALAL FRUITS SA DE CV - The company offers a wide range of fresh and frozen fruits such as strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, and others.

Fresh Seasons - The company offers a wide range of fresh fruits such as avocado, raspberry, and more.

Frigorizados la Huerta S.A. de C.V. - The company offers frozen fruit such as blackberry, berry, and more.

Distribution channel: By distribution channel, the fruits market in Mexico has been classified into offline and online segments. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The prevalence of offline retail channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets will fuel the growth of this segment. Discount offers, free products, and other sales strategies will further accelerate the growth of the offline segment during the forecast period.

Application: By application, the fruits market in Mexico has been classified into non-organic and organic. The non-organic fruits segment holds the major share of the fruits market in Mexico. Non-organic fruits are grown by using farming methods that use various chemicals such as pesticides and fertilizers in the farming land. They are widely available and can be helpful in providing nutritional content to a larger set of the population that cannot afford organic fruits.

Technavio's market forecast report on the fruits market in Mexico covers all the key aspects of market research, from the latest drivers and trends to the key vendors impacting the market growth. But if you still have queries, have all your questions answered by expert analysts at Technavio. Get in touch with us, and we will customize the report according to your requirements.

Fruits Market Scope In Mexico Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.05 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BQ Fruits, CALAL FRUITS SA DE CV, Fresh Seasons, Frigorizados la Huerta S.A. de C.V., Grupo Aguacatero Los Cerritos SRL de CV, Grupo Freza SA de CV, GRUPO VAZ , Prime Fruits Mexico, and Promega Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

