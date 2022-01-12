USD 2.07 bn growth for Hydrochloric Acid Market through 2025| Evolving Opportunities with AGC Inc., BASF SE & Detrex Corp |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Hydrochloric Acid Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the hydrochloric acid market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The growing demand for a number of PVC applications will facilitate the hydrochloric acid market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Hydrochloric Acid Market

The hydrochloric acid market size is expected to increase by USD 2.07 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 5.23% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growing demand for PVC, growing demand for hydrochloric acid in APAC, and the increasing demand for MDI will drive the growth of the Hydrochloric Acid Market. However, fluctuating crude oil prices affecting hydrochloric acid consumption might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The hydrochloric acid market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The hydrochloric acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The hydrochloric acid market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AGC Inc., BASF SE, Detrex Corp., ERCO Worldwide, INOVYN Europe Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., PCC SE, and Westlake Chemical Corp.

Few companies with key offerings

AGC Inc. - The company offers hydrochloric acid which is a strong acid product with acute toxicity and corrosivity.

BASF SE - The company offers hydrogen chloride which is a compound of hydrochloric and is mainly used in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry.

Detrex Corp. - The company offers 20 Baume hydrochloric acid which is a strong acid product with acute toxicity and corrosivity.

ERCO Worldwide - The company offers hydrochloric acid bulk solutions products such as Saskatoon and Baume 20

INOVYN Europe Ltd - The company produces hydrochloric acid in a variety of grades tailored to industry needs

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The hydrochloric acid market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the hydrochloric acid market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into food, steel, oil, chemicals, and others.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA.

Hydrochloric Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.77 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGC Inc., BASF SE, Detrex Corp., ERCO Worldwide, INOVYN Europe Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., PCC SE, and Westlake Chemical Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

