USD 2.08 bn growth expected in Asteroid Mining Market -- North America to present maximum growth opportunities

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Asteroid Mining Market by Event Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 2.08 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Latest market research report titled Asteroid Mining Market by Event Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The global asteroid mining market is concentrated. The market is still in its development stage, with most of the progress expected to happen in the next decade. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions may aid the market players in improving their technological capabilities. For instance, in June 2022, Boeing and several Canadian industry partners announced their intent to collaborate to provide the capability and sustainability of the proven P-8A Poseidon for the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) requirements. Also, vendors are testing their prototypes for future space mining.

An increase in space missions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high costs associated with asteroid mining might hamper the market growth.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Asteroid Mining Corp. Ltd., Kleos Space SA, OffWorld Inc., Shackleton Energy Co., SpaceFab.US, The Boeing Co., and Trans Astronautica Corp. are among some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The global asteroid mining market is segmented as below:

Event Type

The market growth in the spacecraft design segment will be significant over the forecast period. Increasing investments in modern spacecraft designs for various projects is driving the growth of the segment.

Story continues

Geography

North America holds a major share in the global asteroid mining market. The expansion of the domestic and commercial space mining business and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The asteroid mining market report covers the following areas:

Asteroid Mining Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist asteroid mining market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the asteroid mining market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the asteroid mining market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of asteroid mining market vendors

Related Reports:

Asteroid Mining Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.08 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 15.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asteroid Mining Corp. Ltd., Kleos Space SA, OffWorld Inc., Shackleton Energy Co., SpaceFab.US, The Boeing Co., and Trans Astronautica Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Event Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Event Type

5.3 Spacecraft design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Launch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Operation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Event Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Asteroid Mining Corp. Ltd.

10.4 Kleos Space SA

10.5 OffWorld Inc.

10.6 Shackleton Energy Co.

10.7 SpaceFab.US

10.8 The Boeing Co.

10.9 Trans Astronautica Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-08-bn-growth-expected-in-asteroid-mining-market--north-america-to-present-maximum-growth-opportunities-301615433.html

SOURCE Technavio