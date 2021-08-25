USD 2.09 bn growth in Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the industrial energy efficiency services market to grow by USD 2.09 billion, at about 4% during 2020-2024. The report on the industrial energy efficiency services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download FREE Sample Report!

The market is driven by growing awareness about environmental impact and sustainability. An increasing number of regulations to use energy-efficient equipment is one of the key industrial energy efficiency services market trends.

Technavio analyzes the market by Service (EA and C, M and V, and P and SO) and Geographic Landscape (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The rise in focus on using renewable energy is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the industrial energy efficiency services market during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The industrial energy efficiency services market covers the following areas:

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Sizing

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Forecast

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Enel Spa

ENGIE SA

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Schneider Electric SE

SGS SA

Siemens AG

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Related Reports:

Story continues

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Industrial Machinery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

EA and C - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

M and V - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

P and SO - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Enel Spa

ENGIE SA

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Schneider Electric SE

SGS SA

Siemens AG

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-energy-efficiency-services-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-09-bn-growth-in-industrial-energy-efficiency-services-market--global-market-analysis-and-forecast-model-301362566.html

SOURCE Technavio