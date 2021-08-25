U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

USD 2.09 bn growth in Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the industrial energy efficiency services market to grow by USD 2.09 billion, at about 4% during 2020-2024. The report on the industrial energy efficiency services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download FREE Sample Report!

The market is driven by growing awareness about environmental impact and sustainability. An increasing number of regulations to use energy-efficient equipment is one of the key industrial energy efficiency services market trends.

Technavio analyzes the market by Service (EA and C, M and V, and P and SO) and Geographic Landscape (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The rise in focus on using renewable energy is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the industrial energy efficiency services market during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The industrial energy efficiency services market covers the following areas:

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Sizing
Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Forecast
Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Enel Spa

  • ENGIE SA

  • General Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • SGS SA

  • Siemens AG

  • VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Related Reports:

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Industrial Machinery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • EA and C - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • M and V - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • P and SO - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Enel Spa

  • ENGIE SA

  • General Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • SGS SA

  • Siemens AG

  • VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report:https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-energy-efficiency-services-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-09-bn-growth-in-industrial-energy-efficiency-services-market--global-market-analysis-and-forecast-model-301362566.html

SOURCE Technavio

