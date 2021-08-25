USD 2.09 bn growth in Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the industrial energy efficiency services market to grow by USD 2.09 billion, at about 4% during 2020-2024. The report on the industrial energy efficiency services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The market is driven by growing awareness about environmental impact and sustainability. An increasing number of regulations to use energy-efficient equipment is one of the key industrial energy efficiency services market trends.
Technavio analyzes the market by Service (EA and C, M and V, and P and SO) and Geographic Landscape (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The rise in focus on using renewable energy is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the industrial energy efficiency services market during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
The industrial energy efficiency services market covers the following areas:
Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Sizing
Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Forecast
Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Enel Spa
ENGIE SA
General Electric Co.
Honeywell International Inc.
Johnson Controls International Plc
Schneider Electric SE
SGS SA
Siemens AG
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments
Comparison by Service
EA and C - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
M and V - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
P and SO - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
