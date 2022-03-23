USD 2.11 billion growth opportunity in Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market | APAC to emerge as largest market | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lithium-ion battery separator market size is expected to increase by USD 2.11 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to experience maximum growth in APAC. The region is emerging as a major manufacturing hub for EVs and consumer electronics, which is creating significant demand for lithium-ion battery separators.

Latest market research report titled Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Explore current and future growth opportunities in the market by purchasing our full report.

Download a Free Sample Before Purchasing

The steady demand growth of smart devices is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Technological advances such as enhanced user experience and improved network connectivity have resulted in a steady rise in the adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, smart wearables, and tablets. Besides, rapid internet penetration and rising disposable incomes and spending capabilities of consumers have further increased the adoption of such devices. Smart devices use lithium-ion batteries as the power source due to their high energy density and low discharge rate. With the rising adoption of smart devices, the demand for lithium-ion battery separators is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market: Application Landscape

By application, the market is segmented by automotive and non-automotive.

The automotive segment holds the largest share of the market.

The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of EVs.

The market growth in the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

About 49% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC.

Increasing government initiatives to promote the adoption of EVs is driving the growth of the lithium-ion battery separator market in APAC.

The high adoption of consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, smart wearables, and laptops are also contributing to the growth of the lithium-ion battery separator market in APAC.

China, Japan, and India are the key markets for lithium-ion battery separators in APAC.

The market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Story continues

Download our Free Sample for additional highlights on other major segments, regions, and key countries in the market.

Companies Covered:

The global lithium-ion battery separator market is fragmented with the presence of numerous prominent players. Vendors are focusing on increasing their production capacities to cater to the growing demand from end-users. The following are identified as the dominant players in the market.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Entek International LLC

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

Teijin Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Ube Industries Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Entek International LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Teijin Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Toray Industries Inc., and Ube Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Chart on Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Chart on Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Chart on Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are Automotive and Non-automotive.

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non-automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Non-automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non-automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in this chapter are APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising demand for smart devices

8.1.2 Shift in the automotive industry toward Evs

8.1.3 Shortfalls of lead-acid batteries

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Safety concerns due to separator inefficiency

8.2.2 Growing competition from fuel cells

8.2.3 Demand-supply gap of lithium

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 The high uptake rate of wet separators from the automotive industry

8.4.2 Declining prices of lithium-ion batteries

8.4.3 Growing need for environment-friendly vehicles

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 93: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 94: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 96: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 BERNARD DUMAS SAS

Exhibit 98: BERNARD DUMAS SAS - Overview

Exhibit 99: BERNARD DUMAS SAS - Product / Service

Exhibit 100: BERNARD DUMAS SAS - Product / Service

10.5 Entek International LLC

Exhibit 101: Entek International LLC - Overview

Exhibit 102: Entek International LLC - Product / Service

Exhibit 103: Entek International LLC - Key offerings

10.6 SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: SK Innovation Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 105: SK Innovation Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 106: SK Innovation Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 107: SK Innovation Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 109: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 110: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 111: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 TDK Corp.

Exhibit 112: TDK Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 113: TDK Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 114: TDK Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 115: TDK Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 116: TDK Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Teijin Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Teijin Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 118: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 119: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 120: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 121: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 122: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 123: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 124: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 125: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 126: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 127: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-11-billion-growth-opportunity-in-lithium-ion-battery-separator-market--apac-to-emerge-as-largest-market--technavio-301508060.html

SOURCE Technavio