USD 2.20 growth in Optical Encoder Market | APAC to offer significant opportunities | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The optical encoder market size is expected to grow by USD 2.20 bn between 2021 and 2026. The market is anticipated to observe a YOY growth of 13.87% in 2022 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.07% during the forecast period. Technavio identifies APAC as the major market for optical encoders. The increasing demand for consumer electronics will present significant growth opportunities for market players in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Optical Encoder Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for SMT equipment, growing demand for material handling systems, and the increasing demand from automotive industries. However, mechanical and environmental challenges, growth of magnetic encoders, and installation challenges will hamper the market growth.

Optical Encoder Market: Type Landscape

By type, the market is analyzed across absolute encoder and incremental encoders segments.

The absolute encoder segment will generate the highest revenue in the market over the forecast period.

Optical encoders have built-in reference data, which eliminates the need for additional expensive components. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Also, the increased awareness and the development of user-friendly service robots are supporting the growth of the segment.

Optical Encoder Market: End-user Landscape

By end-user, the market is analyzed across segments such as machine tools manufacturers, assembly equipment manufacturers, consumer electronics and semiconductor equipment manufacturers, healthcare equipment manufacturers, and others.

The machine tools segment will account for maximum growth during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of multi-axis machine tool technology is driving the demand for optical encoder with enhanced accuracy and rotational speed, thereby driving the segment's growth.

Optical Encoder Market: Geographic Landscape

The market will observe the highest incremental growth in APAC during the forecast period.

The region currently holds 57% of the global market share.

The strong presence of several electronic manufacturing services (EMS) firms is driving the growth of the regional market.

Also, the increasing demand for ICs across industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, and healthcare is contributing to the growth of the optical encoder market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

The global optical encoders market is fragmented due to the presence of several well-diversified global and regional vendors. The competition in the market is intense as vendors are continuously innovating their products in terms of quality, size, and performance. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the global optical encoder market.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Baumer Holding AG

Bourns Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

CODECHAMP SA

DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH

Fortive Corp.

FRABA BV

Grayhill Inc.

Gurley Precision Instruments Inc.

HONEST SENSOR CORP.

Honeywell International Inc.

ifm electronic GmbH

Kempston Controls

MEGATRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG

Novanta Inc.

OMRON Corp.

Renishaw Plc

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

US Digital Corp.

Yuheng Optics Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Optical Encoder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Baumer Holding AG, Bourns Inc., Broadcom Inc., CODECHAMP SA, DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, Fortive Corp., FRABA BV, Grayhill Inc., Gurley Precision Instruments Inc., HONEST SENSOR CORP., Honeywell International Inc., ifm electronic GmbH, Kempston Controls, MEGATRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, Novanta Inc., OMRON Corp., Renishaw Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, US Digital Corp., and Yuheng Optics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Absolute encoder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Incremental encoder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Machine tools manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Assembly equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Consumer electronics and semiconductor equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Healthcare equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

11.4 Baumer Holding AG

11.5 Bourns Inc.

11.6 Broadcom Inc.

11.7 CODECHAMP SA

11.8 Fortive Corp.

11.9 Grayhill Inc.

11.10 Gurley Precision Instruments Inc.

11.11 Novanta Inc.

11.12 SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

In January, the company announced that the name of the new global industrial company which is expected to separate from Fortive later 2020 will be Vontier Corpo.

