U.S. markets open in 9 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,415.00
    +22.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,295.00
    +156.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,037.75
    +92.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.10
    +12.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.55
    -0.05 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.80
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3005
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5290
    +0.1410 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,125.73
    +349.08 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.22
    +14.72 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,771.40
    +436.42 (+1.66%)
     

USD 2.20 growth in Optical Encoder Market | APAC to offer significant opportunities | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The optical encoder market size is expected to grow by USD 2.20 bn between 2021 and 2026. The market is anticipated to observe a YOY growth of 13.87% in 2022 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.07% during the forecast period. Technavio identifies APAC as the major market for optical encoders. The increasing demand for consumer electronics will present significant growth opportunities for market players in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Optical Encoder Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Optical Encoder Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Buy our full report for more insights on market size and present and future growth opportunities across various segments and regions in the market.
Start by Downloading a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for SMT equipment, growing demand for material handling systems, and the increasing demand from automotive industries. However, mechanical and environmental challenges, growth of magnetic encoders, and installation challenges will hamper the market growth.

Optical Encoder Market: Type Landscape

  • By type, the market is analyzed across absolute encoder and incremental encoders segments.

  • The absolute encoder segment will generate the highest revenue in the market over the forecast period.

  • Optical encoders have built-in reference data, which eliminates the need for additional expensive components. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

  • Also, the increased awareness and the development of user-friendly service robots are supporting the growth of the segment.

Optical Encoder Market: End-user Landscape

  • By end-user, the market is analyzed across segments such as machine tools manufacturers, assembly equipment manufacturers, consumer electronics and semiconductor equipment manufacturers, healthcare equipment manufacturers, and others.

  • The machine tools segment will account for maximum growth during the forecast period.

  • The increasing adoption of multi-axis machine tool technology is driving the demand for optical encoder with enhanced accuracy and rotational speed, thereby driving the segment's growth.

Optical Encoder Market: Geographic Landscape

  • The market will observe the highest incremental growth in APAC during the forecast period.

  • The region currently holds 57% of the global market share.

  • The strong presence of several electronic manufacturing services (EMS) firms is driving the growth of the regional market.

  • Also, the increasing demand for ICs across industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, and healthcare is contributing to the growth of the optical encoder market in APAC.

Get highlights on other major segments, regions, and the factors influencing the global market. Request a Free Sample Report Now

Companies Covered:
The global optical encoders market is fragmented due to the presence of several well-diversified global and regional vendors. The competition in the market is intense as vendors are continuously innovating their products in terms of quality, size, and performance. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the global optical encoder market.

  • Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

  • Baumer Holding AG

  • Bourns Inc.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • CODECHAMP SA

  • DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH

  • Fortive Corp.

  • FRABA BV

  • Grayhill Inc.

  • Gurley Precision Instruments Inc.

  • HONEST SENSOR CORP.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • ifm electronic GmbH

  • Kempston Controls

  • MEGATRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG

  • Novanta Inc.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Renishaw Plc

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

  • US Digital Corp.

  • Yuheng Optics Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Total Reflection X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ambient Light Sensor Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Optical Encoder Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.07%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.20 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.87

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Baumer Holding AG, Bourns Inc., Broadcom Inc., CODECHAMP SA, DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, Fortive Corp., FRABA BV, Grayhill Inc., Gurley Precision Instruments Inc., HONEST SENSOR CORP., Honeywell International Inc., ifm electronic GmbH, Kempston Controls, MEGATRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, Novanta Inc., OMRON Corp., Renishaw Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, US Digital Corp., and Yuheng Optics Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Absolute encoder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Incremental encoder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Machine tools manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Assembly equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Consumer electronics and semiconductor equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Healthcare equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

  • 11.4 Baumer Holding AG

  • 11.5 Bourns Inc.

  • 11.6 Broadcom Inc.

  • 11.7 CODECHAMP SA

  • 11.8 Fortive Corp.

  • 11.9 Grayhill Inc.

  • 11.10 Gurley Precision Instruments Inc.

  • 11.11 Novanta Inc.

  • 11.12 SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

  • In January, the company announced that the name of the new global industrial company which is expected to separate from Fortive later 2020 will be Vontier Corpo.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-20-growth-in-optical-encoder-market--apac-to-offer-significant-opportunities--technavio-301521187.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's Feb machinery orders fall for second month, adding to growth fears

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core machinery orders posted their biggest monthly fall in nearly two years in February, official data showed on Wednesday, dragged down by a steep drop in demand from IT and other service firms to extend their decline into a second month. Core machinery orders, a highly volatile leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 9.8% in February from the previous month, the Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday, the biggest drop since April 2020. It was far larger than a fall of 1.5% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and January's 2.0% decrease, and prompted the government to downgrade its assessment of machinery orders, saying a recovery was stalling.

  • ISS says Wells Fargo pay reforms insufficient to justify support

    Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Tuesday recommended investors cast proxy votes against the pay of Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Charles Scharf and other leaders, citing concerns about the discretion used to award the pay and lack of disclosures. In a report provided by a representative, ISS also backed a call for a report on racial equity at the big California-based bank but supported all company director nominees and recommended votes "against" a shareholder proposal that would sharply curtail lending for fossil fuel projects. CEO Scharf received total compensation of $21.4 million in 2021, up from $20.4 million in 2020, according to Wells Fargo's proxy statement.

  • Billion-Dollar Ponzi DC Solar’s CFO Gets Six-Year Prison Term

    (Bloomberg) -- A defunct California-based solar company’s chief financial officer was ordered to prison for six years for his part in a $1 billion Ponzi scheme that attracted big-name investors, including Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Accuses Putin of Genocide, Sends More ArmsU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens C

  • SHIB price pumps on Robinhood listing with SOL, MATIC, COMP

    Robinhood added four new cryptocurrencies to its platform on Tuesday, including Shiba Inu token (SHIB), a listing the memecoin community has pleaded for since its inception. See related article: What is the real value of joke coins like Dogecoin and SHIB? Fast facts SHIB gained 30% following the news and has slightly retraced its pump […]

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Cisco Is Breaking Key Support: Here's Our Strategy and Price Targets

    In a scan of "stocks on the move" Tuesday I noticed that Cisco Systems was in the midst of breaking a key support area. CSCO had bounced off of the $52 area a number of times in the past several months so I searched around for a catalyst for a break of this support level.

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Accuses Putin of Genocide, Sends More ArmsU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Accuses Putin of Genocide, Sends More ArmsU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepe

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Kohl's sells a non-HQ office in Menomonee Falls, relocates 500 employees

    Kohl’s Corp. sold for $4.3 million a Menomonee Falls property that formerly housed 500 employees who worked at the site in credit and customer service and now are based at the Kohl’s corporate headquarters.

  • JPMorgan earnings preview: Bank expected to report lackluster Q1 results

    JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks set to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Dark Clouds Hang Over Skyworks Solutions

    In this daily bar chart of SWKS, below, we can see that prices are still in a downtrend from July. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new low for the move down and foreshadows a new price low. A weak OBV line happens when traders are more aggressive sellers than buyers.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Devon Energy, Robinhood, Twilio

    Hope is not an investing strategy, even when it's all you have, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after the latest Consumer Price Index reading roiled the markets into another day of declines. Cramer said positivity and optimism are good things to have, but when it comes to investing, you simply cannot hang your hat on hope alone. Not only that, Cramer found little hope for the future.

  • Food prices have spiked at a rate not seen since 1981 — more Americans have abandoned online grocery shopping and returned to supermarket aisles

    The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 13.7% on the year as the index for beef rose 16%, the government said Tuesday.