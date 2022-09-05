U.S. markets closed

USD 2.23 billion growth in Oil Shale Market Size With 47% of the Contribution from North America - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Oil Shale Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 14.18%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global oil shale market as a part of the global oil and gas exploration and production market within the global oil and gas market under the energy sector. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the oil shale market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil Shale Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil Shale Market 2022-2026

For more insights and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

The report on the oil shale market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis. The rising use of oil shale across various industries is one of the key factors likely to influence market growth positively during the forecast period. Some countries, such as Israel, Jordan, and Morocco, are interested in developing their oil shale resources since they have large quantities but lack alternative fossil fuels. Such factors are likely to positively impact the growth of the global oil shale market during the forecast period. However, The environmental impacts of shale oil extraction will be a major challenge for the oil shale market during the forecast period. The environmental effect of the global oil shale market takes into account concerns including land use, waste management, and water and air pollution caused by oil shale extraction and processing. The extraction of oil from shale has the potential to have a significant environmental impact. Such challenges are likely to affect the growth of the global oil shale market.

Request for Sample Report for Insights on the Key Market Dynamics and their Impact

This report extensively covers the oil shale market segmentation by application (electricity, fuel, cement, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Regional Opportunities: 47% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for oil shale in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising depletion of non-renewable energy sources, the demand for a cost-effective alternative to conventional energy, and the region growing oil and energy industry will facilitate the oil shale market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Insights: The oil shale market share growth in the electricity segment will be significant during the forecast period. In today's world, where oil and electricity are becoming increasingly difficult to obtain, the appeal of generating shale oil and/or electric energy from oil shale has grown to the point where the country's energy diversity has expanded in terms of both economic and strategic importance. Such factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the electricity segment during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF to Get Segment-wise Insights and Regional Opportunities

The oil shale market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Oil Shale Market Sizing
Oil Shale Market Forecast
Oil Shale Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • BP Plc: The company offers shale oil and gas, through its US onshore oil and gas business.

  • Chevron Corp.: The company develops tight oil and liquids-rich gas shales in the Permian region (Texas and New Mexico).

  • Eesti Energia AS: The company operates a 554 MW oil shale-fired power plant and a 10 million ton open cast mine in Jordan.

  • EQT Corp.:The company operates Marcellus and Utica Shale, which produces 72.9 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in a 24-hour period.

  • Independent Energy Partners Inc. The company generates oil and natural gas recovery from oil shale, coal, and a variety of other unconventional hydrocarbon resources.

  • Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd.

  • Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

  • Shell plc

Want to get Vendor-specific Product Offerings and Strategic Moves, Download Sample PDF

Related Reports:

Shale gas Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2020-2024

Methanol Market by End-user, Derivative Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Oil Shale Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.23 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.56

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Eesti Energia AS, EQT Corp., Independent Energy Partners Inc., Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., and Shell plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Electricity - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fuel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Cement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BP Plc

  • 10.4 Chevron Corp.

  • 10.5 Eesti Energia AS

  • 10.6 EQT Corp.

  • 10.7 Independent Energy Partners Inc.

  • 10.8 Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Shell plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning  50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-23-billion-growth-in-oil-shale-market-size-with-47-of-the-contribution-from-north-america---technavio-301617266.html

SOURCE Technavio

