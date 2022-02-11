U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

USD 2.23 Bn growth in Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe | Driven by the growing implementation of language cloud services | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate online language learning market in Europe is growing at a substantial rate. Many countries in the region have mandates that compel people to learn the regional language in workplaces. For instance, in Germany, the German language is one of the primary requirements for employees to work in the country. The thriving automobile industry in the country is attracting many students and laborers from different parts of the world. This has created the demand for online training classes for the German language. Many such factors are creating significant growth opportunities in the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio estimates the corporate online language learning market size in Europe to increase by USD 2.23 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 18.48% in 2021 and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.

Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe: Key Drivers and Challenges

The report identifies the growing implementation of language cloud services as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The growing adoption of smart devices and the rising availability of the internet has facilitated the quick adoption of cloud-based services for language learning. Many organizations are shifting to SaaS learning management system to impart language education. For instance, Rosetta Stone, a US-based company, provides language learning solutions that enable teachers, administrators, and students to facilitate easy accessibility and management of notes, announcements, classes, calendars, and assignments online. With most organizations migrating to cloud solutions, the adoption of cloud-based language learning services will increase during the forecast period, thereby driving the market growth.

However, the uneven pace of digitization will reduce the growth potential in the market. Although many vendors operating in Europe have started to invest in digitizing their existing traditional learning content and processes, the presence of various internal and external factors such as lack of funds and difficulty in navigation are restricting them from creating an optimal digital language learning framework. This indicates that still many vendors do not have a well-planned and feasible online strategy, which is hampering their profitability.

Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

The corporate online language learning market in Europe is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (Germany, France, UK, and the Rest of Europe).

By deployment, the market generated maximum revenue in the on-premise segment in 2021. The segment is driven by the shift of production facilities and delivery centers by some industries to other locations. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the Rest of Europe segment will create maximum growth opportunities for market players. The segment includes countries such as Portugal, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Italy, Greece, Denmark, and others. The growth in the economies in these countries is driving the corporate online language learning market in the segment.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned

  • Berlitz Corp.

  • EF Education First Ltd.

  • Fluenz Inc.

  • Hello-Hello LLC

  • inlingua International Ltd.

  • Innovative Language Learning LLC

  • Linguaphone

  • Linguarama Ltd.

  • Rosetta Stone Ltd.

  • Sanako Oy

Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.23 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.48

Regional analysis

Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Rest of Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries

Germany and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Berlitz Corp., EF Education First Ltd., Fluenz Inc., Hello-Hello LLC, inlingua International Ltd., Innovative Language Learning LLC, Linguaphone, Linguarama Ltd., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Berlitz Corp.

  • EF Education First Ltd.

  • Fluenz Inc.

  • Hello-Hello LLC

  • inlingua International Ltd.

  • Innovative Language Learning LLC

  • Linguaphone

  • Linguarama Ltd.

  • Rosetta Stone Ltd.

  • Sanako Oy

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

