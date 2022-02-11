USD 2.23 Bn growth in Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe | Driven by the growing implementation of language cloud services | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate online language learning market in Europe is growing at a substantial rate. Many countries in the region have mandates that compel people to learn the regional language in workplaces. For instance, in Germany, the German language is one of the primary requirements for employees to work in the country. The thriving automobile industry in the country is attracting many students and laborers from different parts of the world. This has created the demand for online training classes for the German language. Many such factors are creating significant growth opportunities in the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio estimates the corporate online language learning market size in Europe to increase by USD 2.23 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 18.48% in 2021 and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.

Download a Free Sample Report to find out more about the report coverage

Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe: Key Drivers and Challenges

The report identifies the growing implementation of language cloud services as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The growing adoption of smart devices and the rising availability of the internet has facilitated the quick adoption of cloud-based services for language learning. Many organizations are shifting to SaaS learning management system to impart language education. For instance, Rosetta Stone, a US-based company, provides language learning solutions that enable teachers, administrators, and students to facilitate easy accessibility and management of notes, announcements, classes, calendars, and assignments online. With most organizations migrating to cloud solutions, the adoption of cloud-based language learning services will increase during the forecast period, thereby driving the market growth.

However, the uneven pace of digitization will reduce the growth potential in the market. Although many vendors operating in Europe have started to invest in digitizing their existing traditional learning content and processes, the presence of various internal and external factors such as lack of funds and difficulty in navigation are restricting them from creating an optimal digital language learning framework. This indicates that still many vendors do not have a well-planned and feasible online strategy, which is hampering their profitability.

Story continues

Download Our Free Sample for highlights on other factors impacting the market growth.

Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

The corporate online language learning market in Europe is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (Germany, France, UK, and the Rest of Europe).

By deployment, the market generated maximum revenue in the on-premise segment in 2021. The segment is driven by the shift of production facilities and delivery centers by some industries to other locations. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the Rest of Europe segment will create maximum growth opportunities for market players. The segment includes countries such as Portugal, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Italy, Greece, Denmark, and others. The growth in the economies in these countries is driving the corporate online language learning market in the segment.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Request a Free Sample Now to understand the scope of the report

Companies Mentioned

Berlitz Corp.

EF Education First Ltd.

Fluenz Inc.

Hello-Hello LLC

inlingua International Ltd.

Innovative Language Learning LLC

Linguaphone

Linguarama Ltd.

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Sanako Oy

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Business English Language Training Market by End-user, Learning Method, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC by End-user, Deployment, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.48 Regional analysis Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 37% Key consumer countries Germany and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Berlitz Corp., EF Education First Ltd., Fluenz Inc., Hello-Hello LLC, inlingua International Ltd., Innovative Language Learning LLC, Linguaphone, Linguarama Ltd., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Berlitz Corp.

EF Education First Ltd.

Fluenz Inc.

Hello-Hello LLC

inlingua International Ltd.

Innovative Language Learning LLC

Linguaphone

Linguarama Ltd.

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Sanako Oy

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-23-bn-growth-in-corporate-online-language-learning-market-in-europe--driven-by-the-growing-implementation-of-language-cloud-services--technavio-301479706.html

SOURCE Technavio