USD 2.25 Bn growth opportunity in Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market -- North America to emerge as key market

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 2.25 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.26% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The personal emergency response system (PERS) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The key players are working on extending their product portfolios to grow their market share. They are also using methods like acquisitions and collaborations. The market is prone to facing frequent changes in consumer demand and preferences. Such changes can influence the performance of the vendors in the market. Besides, regional, national, and local economic conditions and demographic trends also can influence the performance of the vendors in the market.

Technavio identifies ADT Inc., AlertOne Services LLC, Bay Alarm Medical, Best Buy Co. Inc., Careline365, Koninklijke Philips NV, MobileHelp LLC, ModivCare Inc., Nice SpA, and Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. as major market participants. Although the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of awareness, installation and integration issues; and intensifying vendor competition will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The personal emergency response system (PERS) market is segmented as below:

  • Type

The mobile segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment is driven by the rising use of smartphones has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Geography

35% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as increasing incidences of chronic conditions and surgical cases, rising product launches, the presence of both local and global companies, and the availability of public and private reimbursement policies for the purchase of personal emergency response systems. The US is the key market for personal emergency response systems in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our personal emergency response system (PERS) market report covers the following areas:

Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the personal emergency response system (PERS) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the personal emergency response system (PERS) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Request Sample Report Here

Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist personal emergency response system (PERS) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the personal emergency response system (PERS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the personal emergency response system (PERS) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal emergency response system (PERS) market vendors

Related Reports:

Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.26

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADT Inc., AlertOne Services LLC, Bay Alarm Medical, Best Buy Co. Inc., Careline365, Koninklijke Philips NV, MobileHelp LLC, ModivCare Inc., Nice SpA, and Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Landline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Standalone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ADT Inc.

  • 10.4 AlertOne Services LLC

  • 10.5 Bay Alarm Medical

  • 10.6 Best Buy Co. Inc.

  • 10.7 Careline365

  • 10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.9 MobileHelp LLC

  • 10.10 ModivCare Inc.

  • 10.11 Nice SpA

  • 10.12 Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-25-bn-growth-opportunity-in-personal-emergency-response-system-pers-market--north-america-to-emerge-as-key-market-301602458.html

SOURCE Technavio

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is wreaking havoc on breakfast, with egg prices at grocery stores soaring a whopping 47% in July over last year, according to retail analytics firm Information Resources Inc.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory Soars at Record