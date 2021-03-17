USD 2.28 Billion Growth in the Online Education Market in India |Skill development and Employment to Drive Market |Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online education market in India is expected to grow by USD 2.28 billion during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of almost 20%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Online Education Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Online Education Market in India: Skill development and employment to drive growth

To achieve career growth and add value to their knowledge, working professionals in India are focusing on skill development. Digitized courses provide flexibility and convenience, unlike traditional classes, as learners can access the content from any location at any time. Therefore, the increased adoption of skill development through online certifications on digitized platforms during the forecast period. The traditional education system in India is expensive, leading to low enrollment. Moreover, companies are looking for a skilled workforce and not just manpower. Hence, this scenario has compelled job aspirants to look for other resources such as MOOCs. This subsequently creates an opportunity for players in the e-learning market to offer products and services to increase their customer base.

As per Technavio, the government initiatives toward digitization in education will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Online Education Market in India: Government initiatives toward digitization in education

Initiatives such as ePathshala, which hosts educational web resources have helped the rural population to get familiarized with online education. The Indian government has come up with virtual labs and virtual classes to provide remote access to labs in various disciplines. These initiatives have created a surge in demand for online education. This rise in demand, in combination with the increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphones, is driving the online education market in India, leading to many EdTech companies entering this market. Furthermore, increasing awareness and demand for education on a global scale, along with the keen interest of market players, investors, and governments in the global education market, are driving this market.

"Increased penetration of the Internet and smartphones and the emergence of cloud computing will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Online Education Market in India: Major Vendors

Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Individual Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Info Edge (India) Ltd.

Online Education Market in India: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the online education market in India by product (Content and Services) and end-user (Higher education and K-12).

The India region led the online education market in India in 2021, followed by respectively. During the forecast period, the Indian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the emergence of cloud computing.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

