USD 2.29 bn growth in Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market |45% of Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 45% of the growth will originate from North America for automatic identification and data capture market. The US is the key market for automatic identification and data capture market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising adoption of concepts such as smart factories, which are embracing the adoption of automatic identification and data capture systems will facilitate the automatic identification and data capture market growth in North America over the forecast period. The automatic identification and data capture market size is expected to increase by USD 2.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.60%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the automatic identification and data capture market - Download Our Free Sample Report

The automatic identification and data capture market covers the following areas:

Automatic identification and data capture market - Driver

In end-user segments such as industrial and retail, data entry and the database of the equipment or product are managed manually, which is a time-consuming process and leads to an increase in errors and inaccuracy. However, with the help of RFID, users can record and recognize the database of the product with better precision. Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing require an accurate database of products, which aids in better decision-making. End-users can also rectify errors in entering data with the help of RFID tags, which is increasing their application across industries. For instance, currently, many hospitals use barcodes to create unique IDs. This helps in maintaining a record of a patient's medical history.

Automatic identification and data capture market - Challenge

Factors such as security concerns may impede the market growth. Data stored in RFID systems can be encrypted, the encryption process adds to the overall cost, which is already higher than other alternatives. Without encryption, competitors or rouge organizations can find out the frequency of RFID tags. These tags are even incorporated in banking cards that contain sensitive and confidential information. The cards can be read when in transit or in close proximity. Alternatives such as an image ID system require a line of sight to scan tagged objects as seen in barcodes. However, it uses nondirectional images.

Automatic identification and data capture market - Segmentation

The automatic identification and data capture market analysis include the product segment (RFID products, barcodes, and magnetic stripe cards, biometric systems, smart cards, and optical character recognition (OCR) systems) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The automatic identification and data capture market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as high product differentiation to compete in the market.

  • Cognex Corp.

  • Datalogic Spa

  • GoDEX International Co. Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • NXP Semiconductors NV

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Seiko Epson Corp.

  • Thales Group

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Zebra Technologies Corp.

Related Reports:
Water Utility Monitoring System Market -The water utility monitoring system market size has the potential to grow by USD 807.37 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Field Erected Cooling Tower Market -The field-erected cooling tower market share is expected to increase by USD 237.46 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.42%. Download a free sample now!

Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.60%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.78

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, GoDEX International Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-29-bn-growth-in-automatic-identification-and-data-capture-market-45-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-17000-technavio-reports-301454594.html

SOURCE Technavio

