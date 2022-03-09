U.S. markets closed

USD 2.31 Bn growth opportunity in Inverter Duty Motor Market | Research report highlights North America as major market | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global inverter duty motor market size is expected to increase by USD 2.31 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to have substantial growth in North America in the coming years. The market is fragmented with the presence of several large international vendors occupying the competitive landscape. These vendors are focusing on inorganic growth by acquiring regional and local players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Inverter Duty Motor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Purchase our full report to uncover successful growth strategies adopted by leading vendors and make informed decisions.
Start by Downloading a Free Sample Report

The growing need for energy-efficient equipment will be driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Industrial operators across the world are exhibiting high demand for energy-efficient devices in order to comply with various regulations related to energy consumption. For instance, the EU Energy Efficiency Directive 2012/27/EU (EU EED) requires all large enterprises in the EU to comply with the energy audit obligations. Similarly, the ISO 50001 compels enterprises across industries to reduce power consumption by adopting energy-efficient equipment and support systems. These factors will increase the demand for inverter duty motors among end-users, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Also, factors such as increasing industrialization and commercialization and the presence of regulations that mandate the use of inverter duty motors accelerate the growth of the market.

Inverter Duty Motor Market: Segment Highlights

  • By application, the market is analyzed by segments such as pumps, fans, conveyors, and others.

  • The pumps segment currently generates maximum revenue in the market.

  • The increasing demand for inverter duty motors for pump applications across chemical manufacturing, metal and mining, and food and beverage industries is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Also, factors such as rising corporate investments and the replacement of normal engines with inverter duty motors will be crucial in driving the growth of the market in the pumps segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

  • 35% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

  • Increasing investments in new chemical and petrochemical projects will drive the growth of the inverter duty motor market in North America during the forecast period.

  • The US is the key market for the inverter duty market in North America.

  • Countries such as China, Japan, Germany, and the UK are also expected to emerge as prominent markets for the inverter duty motor market.

Download a Free Sample for highlights on the growth contributions of segments, regions, and key countries in the market.

Notes:

  • The inverter duty motor market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period.

  • The inverter duty motor market is segmented by application (pumps, fans, conveyors, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Adlee Powertronic Co.Ltd., Bison Gear And Engineering Corp., Bodine Electric Co., FUKUTA Elec. and Mach. Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Megha Roto-Tech Pvt. Ltd, Nidec Corp., Nord Gear Ltd., North American Electric Inc., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, TECO Electric and Machinery Co. Ltd., and WEG SA.

Related Reports:

Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Low Voltage Motors Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Inverter Duty Motor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.31 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.1

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Adlee Powertronic Co.Ltd., Bison Gear And Engineering Corp., Bodine Electric Co., FUKUTA Elec. and Mach. Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Megha Roto-Tech Pvt. Ltd, Nidec Corp., Nord Gear Ltd., North American Electric Inc., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, TECO Electric and Machinery Co. Ltd., and WEG SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Conveyors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Adlee Powertronic Co.Ltd.

  • 10.5 Bison Gear And Engineering Corp.

  • 10.6 Havells India Ltd.

  • 10.7 Nidec Corp.

  • 10.8 Nord Gear Ltd.

  • 10.9 Regal Rexnord Corp.

  • 10.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 WEG SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-31-bn-growth-opportunity-in-inverter-duty-motor-market--research-report-highlights-north-america-as-major-market--technavio-301497470.html

SOURCE Technavio

