USD 2.34 Bn growth expected in Vitamin D Market | Driven by increasing awareness about vitamin D importance | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin D Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Vitamin D Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Strides Pharma Science Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Type (OTC and Rx)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the vitamin D market size is expected to increase by USD 2.34 billion from 2020 to 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth, occupying about 39% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for vitamin D in APAC. The market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-
The vitamin D market is fragmented and is highly competitive due to the presence of several domestic and international players. Major players are employing strategies such as product development, novel product releases, market expansion, capacity utilization, and product diversification tactics to remain competitive in the market. Vendors are also focusing on entering collaborations, mergers, strategic alliances, and acquisitions to expand their presence and remain competitive in the market.

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers a wide range of Vitamin D products like D3 UP, DELOK, Dalsiclear, and others.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.: The company offers Onavita as Vitamin D under nutrition and health.

BASF SE: The company under human nutrition offers Vitamin D3 which is characterized by outstanding temperature stability and excellent quality and helps in maintaining bone health and immune system.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook
The vitamin D market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the strong presence of key vendors, the growing demand for health supplements, new product launches, and high disposable incomes are driving the growth of the vitamin D market in North America. Also, the growing number of online users and well-established distribution channels for supplement products in the US are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Vitamin D Market Driver:

The high internet penetration coupled with various awareness programs run by the government and non-government organizations has increased the awareness about the importance of vitamin D. This is prompting people to focus more on their regular vitamin D requirements, which is leading to a larger consumer base in the market. In addition, many health insurance providers are encouraging customers to take vitamin supplements by increasing their co-pay allowances and offering incentives for taking preventive healthcare initiatives. All these factors are increasing the consumption of vitamin D, which is driving the growth of the market.

  • Vitamin D Market Challenge:

The market is observing an increase in the influx of counterfeit and fake supplements. These products cost less as they are manufactured using non-standard materials, which is creating a major challenge for genuine vendors of vitamin D supplements. The threat of such counterfeit products is high in developing countries due to the presence of weaker regulatory environments. This is creating a strong threat to consumers' health, which is posing a huge challenge in attaining consumer loyalty for vendors.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics:

Vitamin C Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Vitamin K2 Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vitamin D Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.35%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.34 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.40

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Strides Pharma Science Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-34-bn-growth-expected-in-vitamin-d-market--driven-by-increasing-awareness-about-vitamin-d-importance--technavio-301470732.html

SOURCE Technavio

