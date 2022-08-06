U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,145.19
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.47
    +76.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,657.55
    -63.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.37 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    -15.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0063 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9700
    +1.9540 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,206.43
    +127.28 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.20
    -2.02 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

USD 2.35 billion Growth Variance in Clamshell Packaging Market with 34% of the contribution from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clamshell Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the clamshell packaging market between 2021 and 2026 is $ 2.35 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global clamshell packaging market as a part of the global metal and glass containers market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the clamshell packaging market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Clamshell Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Clamshell Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more market dynamics and their impact analysis, Read FREE Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: One of the key factors driving the global clamshell packaging industry growth is the growth of multinational fast-food chains. The growth of multinational fast-food brands is increasing the adoption of low-cost and convenient packaging materials, including clamshell packaging. For instance, In May 2022, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., the holder of the master franchisee for Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, announced that in Q4 2021, the company had launched 80 new restaurants of Domino's Pizza in India. In January 2021, McDonald's Corp. announced plans to open nearly 500 restaurants in the US and its International Operated Markets segments. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global clamshell packaging market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: One of the key challenges to the global clamshell packaging industry growth is the ban on expanded polystyrene (EPS) clamshell containers. The ban on EPS foam often referred to as 'Styrofoam,' was signed into law in January 2022 by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The law imposed a ban on any single-use packaging materials, including containers, designed to temporarily store and transport foods or beverages. The ban applies to restaurants, food trucks, grocery stores, schools, and hospitals, with some exceptions, such as food pantries.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioView Sample Report

Market Segment Insights

The clamshell packaging market report is segmented by End-user (Food, Electronics, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The clamshell packaging market share growth by the food segment will be significant during the forecast period. Changing lifestyles and food habits are significant factors underlying the growth of the packaged food industry across the world. Market vendors experienced an increase in their revenues generated through the sales of clamshell packaging. In 2021, with the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, the number of COVID-19 cases decreased, which led to the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions. These factors have propelled the demand for clamshell packaging, and the segment is expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Regional Opportunities: APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for clamshell packaging in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapidly expanding end-user industries such as food and beverage, electronics, and personal care will facilitate the clamshell packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Related Reports:

Beverage Packaging Market in Europe by Material and Location - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Clamshell Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.35 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.43

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Blisterpak Inc., Clearpack Engineering Inc., Creative Plastics, Dordan Manufacturing Co., Footprint LLC, Helmy Plastics, Lacerta Group Inc., Novolex Holdings LLC, Panic Plastics Inc., Parksons Packaging Ltd., Placon Corp., Plastic Ingenuity Inc., Prime Packaging LLC, QPC Pack, Sinclair and Rush Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Universal Plastics Group Inc., Walter Drake Inc., and WestRock Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-35-billion-growth-variance-in-clamshell-packaging-market-with-34-of-the-contribution-from-apac--17-000-technavio-reports-301600170.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla sets EV production goals for 2030, Cybertruck pricing expected to rise

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Tesla's outlook for the Cybertruck, EV production targets, and the latest in CEO Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter.

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

    A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax. The Austin jury must still decide how much the Infowars host should pay in punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse Lewis was among the 20 children and six educators who were killed in the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut. The parents had sought at least $150 million in compensation for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

  • Big Oil Is Paying Out Years of Dividends in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Some oil and gas companies are flush with so much cash that they are paying out a full year’s worth of dividends in a single day -- and sometimes more than that.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysWhile reporting second quarter results

  • Amazon set to acquire Roomba developer iRobot for $1.7 billion

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley highlights Amazon's plans to purchase iRobot as the online retailer expands into the home appliance space.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy. Jim

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. There are plenty of roadblocks still ahead to trip up an unwary investors, and Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam, from Raymond James, doesn’t hesitate to lay them out. “In

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Better-than-expected results on the top and bottom lines were overshadowed by the company's third-quarter guidance.

  • Altria or Philip Morris International: Which Stock Should You Buy Now?

    Tobacco stocks are a longtime favorite of dividend investors, and sister companies Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) dominate the industry. Since Altria spun off Philip Morris more than a decade ago, the two companies have taken different approaches to ready their companies for a future where cigarettes aren't their main revenue source. Altria sells tobacco and nicotine products in the United States, headlined by the Marlboro brand of cigarettes.

  • Tesla sets Aug 25 as trading day for three-for-one split shares

    Chief Executive Elon Musk owns 15.6% of Tesla, according to Refinitiv data, after selling millions of shares last year. Each stockholder of record on Aug. 17 will get a dividend of two additional shares for each share held, to be distributed after close of trading on Aug. 24, the company said. The new share split comes two years after a five-for-one split helped bring down the price of the high-flying stock within the reach of ordinary investors.

  • Upstart (UPST) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Upstart's (UPST) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect benefits from its strategy to operate as a multiproduct company and growing strength across its auto refinance product.

  • GE Stock Is a Buy as Breakup Looms

    The industrial giant will separate into three new companies that could be worth more than it is now.

  • Insatiable Lithium Demand Fuels Investment Boom in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rocky deserts of Western Australia, a handful of little-known and once-shunned miners are suddenly in vogue as the electric vehicle industry clamors for a metal it can’t do without.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteExecutives from Australia’s lithium industry were inundated by bankers and brokers at the

  • A Stock Buyback Tax Is Added to the Inflation Bill. What That Means for Apple, Meta, and Microsoft.

    Kyrsten Sinema, the moderate senator from Arizona, reaches a deal with Democratic leadership to support the Inflation Reduction Act. The compromise could impose a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks.

  • Is Trending Stock Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Devon Energy (DVN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 10 Stocks Despite Earnings Miss

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts recommend buying despite their earnings miss. If you want to read about some more stocks that analysts recommend buying, go directly to Analysts Say Buy These 5 Stocks Despite Earnings Miss. The pessimists have been right about the contraction in the United States economy over […]

  • Nikola beats expectations after delivering 48 trucks in Q2

    Nikola delivered 48 trucks to dealers in the second quarter leading to better than expected revenue results. Executives said they would have been able to build more vehicles, but they faced battery supply delays.

  • Thiel’s Palantir Boosts Hiring While Others Are Cutting Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. is significantly accelerating its pace of hiring this year to help meet ambitious sales goals, defying convention when many other technology companies are freezing headcount or cutting jobs.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in D

  • Stock market: We’re entering a period of ‘negative operating leverage,’ strategist says

    Morgan Stanley Equity Strategist Mike Wilson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the July jobs report and whether the bear market in stocks has bottomed.

  • Tiny IPO Spikes 1,150% in US Debut in Wake of AMTD Digital

    (Bloomberg) -- For the seventh time this year, a tiny US listing by a company based in China or Hong Kong is seeing a wild price surge after its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysThis time, it’s Hong Kong’s Magic Empire Globa

  • 8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share

    One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are eight high-dividend REITs priced for less than $10 per share: Related: Invest Like A Wealthy Real Estate Mogul For Just $10 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) pays a 15.15% dividend, and it’s pr