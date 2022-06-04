USD 2.36 Billion Potential Growth in Functional Coffee Market | 33% of the growth to originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional coffee market size will witness a potential growth difference of USD 2.36 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.85% from 2021 to 2025. The increasing consumption of coffee is anticipated to influence the functional coffee market growth positively during the forecast period. However, fluctuating prices of coffee beans may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Functional Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Functional Coffee Market Vendor Landscape

The functional coffee market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in building distribution networks and product portfolios to differentiate themselves and to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vendors are offering innovative marketing solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Vendors invest heavily in building distribution networks and product portfolios to differentiate themselves. In such a fragmented market, players are coming up with wider product portfolios, which provide many options to buyers, thereby intensifying the competition in the market.

Top companies covered in this report are:

Baristas Coffee Co. Inc. : The company offers food colorants sourced from fruit, vegetables or other natural sources.

Berner Food and Beverage : The company manufactures and distributes flavors, aromatic extracts, and colorings for the food & beverage industry through its subsidiaries such as Fiorio Colori, Select Alimenta, and Variati.

Bulletproof 360 Inc. : The company offers wide range of quality Baked Goods, Catering Services, Fitness Supplements, Flours and Food Grains.

Cothas Coffee Co. : The company offers food colorants sourced from natural or nature-identical beta-carotene which are present in fruits and vegetables.

Farmer Bros Co. : The company offers wide range of natural ingredients which can be used in foods and beverages industry.

FM Cosmetics UK Ltd.

Story continues

Few more companies covered in the report are:

Function Coffee Labs

Heine Brothers Coffee

Ingenuity Beverages LLC

Kitu Life Inc.

Nathan Coffee Mart

Nestle SA

Peak State

Peets Coffee Inc.

Royal Cup Inc.

Sklew Biotech Ltd.

Starbucks Coffee Company

Strauss Group Ltd.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Vardhman Foods and Beverages

Functional Coffee Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

Product

Geography

Functional Coffee Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global functional coffee as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the functional coffee market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The functional coffee market report covers the following areas:

Functional Coffee Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist functional coffee market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the functional coffee market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the functional coffee market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional coffee market, vendors

Functional Coffee Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.33 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Indonesia, Germany, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baristas Coffee Co. Inc., Berner Food and Beverage, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Cothas Coffee Co., Farmer Bros Co., FM Cosmetics UK Ltd., Function Coffee Labs, Heine Brothers Coffee, Ingenuity Beverages LLC, Kitu Life Inc., Nathan Coffee Mart, Nestle SA, Peak State, Peets Coffee Inc., Royal Cup Inc., Sklew Biotech Ltd., Starbucks Coffee Company, Strauss Group Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Vardhman Foods and Beverages Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Whole bean coffee - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Ground coffee - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 RTD coffee - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baristas Coffee Co. Inc.

10.4 Bulletproof 360 Inc.

10.5 Cothas Coffee Co.

10.6 FM Cosmetics UK Ltd.

10.7 Ingenuity Beverages LLC

10.8 Nathan Coffee Mart

10.9 Nestle SA

10.10 Peets Coffee Inc.

10.11 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

10.12 Vardhman Foods and Beverages

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

