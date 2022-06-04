U.S. markets closed

USD 2.36 Billion Potential Growth in Functional Coffee Market | 33% of the growth to originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional coffee market size will witness a potential growth difference of USD 2.36 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.85% from 2021 to 2025. The increasing consumption of coffee is anticipated to influence the functional coffee market growth positively during the forecast period. However, fluctuating prices of coffee beans may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Functional Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Functional Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the CAGR and YOY growth analysis, Download Sample Report

Functional Coffee Market Vendor Landscape

The functional coffee market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in building distribution networks and product portfolios to differentiate themselves and to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vendors are offering innovative marketing solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Vendors invest heavily in building distribution networks and product portfolios to differentiate themselves. In such a fragmented market, players are coming up with wider product portfolios, which provide many options to buyers, thereby intensifying the competition in the market.

Top companies covered in this report are:

  • Baristas Coffee Co. Inc.: The company offers food colorants sourced from fruit, vegetables or other natural sources.

  • Berner Food and Beverage: The company manufactures and distributes flavors, aromatic extracts, and colorings for the food & beverage industry through its subsidiaries such as Fiorio Colori, Select Alimenta, and Variati.

  • Bulletproof 360 Inc.: The company offers wide range of quality Baked Goods, Catering Services, Fitness Supplements, Flours and Food Grains.

  • Cothas Coffee Co.: The company offers food colorants sourced from natural or nature-identical beta-carotene which are present in fruits and vegetables.

  • Farmer Bros Co.: The company offers wide range of natural ingredients which can be used in foods and beverages industry.

  • FM Cosmetics UK Ltd.

Few more companies covered in the report are:

  • Function Coffee Labs

  • Heine Brothers Coffee

  • Ingenuity Beverages LLC

  • Kitu Life Inc.

  • Nathan Coffee Mart

  • Nestle SA

  • Peak State

  • Peets Coffee Inc.

  • Royal Cup Inc.

  • Sklew Biotech Ltd.

  • Starbucks Coffee Company

  • Strauss Group Ltd.

  • Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

  • Vardhman Foods and Beverages

Get more details on the strategic moves of all the companies as you download this report sample

Functional Coffee Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

  • Product

  • Geography

Request your sample copy at the earliest right here to know more about the contribution of each segment

Functional Coffee Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global functional coffee as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the functional coffee market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The functional coffee market report covers the following areas:

Functional Coffee Market Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist functional coffee market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the functional coffee market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the functional coffee market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional coffee market, vendors

Related Reports:

Caffeine-based Drinks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Functional Beverage Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cold Brew Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Instant Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Functional Coffee Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.33

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Indonesia, Germany, France, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Baristas Coffee Co. Inc., Berner Food and Beverage, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Cothas Coffee Co., Farmer Bros Co., FM Cosmetics UK Ltd., Function Coffee Labs, Heine Brothers Coffee, Ingenuity Beverages LLC, Kitu Life Inc., Nathan Coffee Mart, Nestle SA, Peak State, Peets Coffee Inc., Royal Cup Inc., Sklew Biotech Ltd., Starbucks Coffee Company, Strauss Group Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Vardhman Foods and Beverages

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Whole bean coffee - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Ground coffee - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 RTD coffee - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Baristas Coffee Co. Inc.

  • 10.4 Bulletproof 360 Inc.

  • 10.5 Cothas Coffee Co.

  • 10.6 FM Cosmetics UK Ltd.

  • 10.7 Ingenuity Beverages LLC

  • 10.8 Nathan Coffee Mart

  • 10.9 Nestle SA

  • 10.10 Peets Coffee Inc.

  • 10.11 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Vardhman Foods and Beverages

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-36-billion-potential-growth-in-functional-coffee-market--33-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac--17-000-technavio-reports-301560258.html

SOURCE Technavio

