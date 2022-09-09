USD 2.36 Bn growth expected in Nut Meals Market -- Driven by increasing demand from millennials

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Nut Meals Market Research by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 2.36 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Attractive Opportunities in Nut Meals Market Research by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global nut meals market is fragmented owing to the presence of several vendors operating in the market. Vendors mainly compete in the market by introducing new products and launching marketing campaigns. Vendors in the market compete on factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. Besides, any technological advances by one player in the market can render products from other vendors obsolete or uneconomical. Vendors also focus on diversifying business operations and positioning their products, making the competition intense during the forecast period.

The report identifies Blue Diamond Growers, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., COFCO International, Detroit Gourmet Nut Co., HBS Natural Choice, Honeyville Inc., Kanegrade Ltd., King Arthur Baking Co. Inc., Ludlow Nut Co. Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Oh Nuts, Royal Nut Co., Sun Organic Farm, Superior Nut Co. Inc., The Hershey Co., The Wonderful Co. LLC, and Tierra Farm as some of the major market participants.

Although the increasing demand from millennials will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent government regulations in most developed countries will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Story continues

The global nut meals market is segmented as below:

Product

The market growth in the inorganic nut meals segment will be significant over the forecast period. Inorganic nut meals are affordable and are available in the form of different packages. This is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 47% of the global market share. The increasing demand for convenient sources of nutrition that can be consumed on the go, such as nut meals is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nut meals market report covers the following areas:

Nut Meals Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the nut meals market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the nut meals market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Nut Meals Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist nut meals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nut meals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nut meals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nut meals market vendors

Related Reports:

Nut Meals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blue Diamond Growers, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., COFCO International, Detriot Gourmet Nut Co., HBS Natural Choice, Honeyville Inc., Kanegrade Ltd., King Arthur Baking Co. Inc., Ludlow Nut Co. Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Oh Nuts, Royal Nut Co., Sun Organic Farm, Superior Nut Co. Inc., The Hershey Co., The Wonderful Co. LLC, and Tierra Farm Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Inorganic nut meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Organic nut meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Blue Diamond Growers

10.4 Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

10.5 HBS Natural Choice

10.6 Honeyville Inc.

10.7 Kanegrade Ltd.

10.8 King Arthur Baking Co. Inc.

10.9 Ludlow Nut Co. Ltd.

10.10 Oh Nuts

10.11 Royal Nut Co.

10.12 Tierra Farm

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-36-bn-growth-expected-in-nut-meals-market--driven-by-increasing-demand-from-millennials-301620678.html

SOURCE Technavio