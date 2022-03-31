U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

USD 2.39 Bn growth expected in Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market | High demand expected from process industries | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global programmable logic controller (PLC) market size is expected to increase by USD 2.39 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.56% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download a Free Sample Report to know more about the report coverage.

The increasing demand for compact automation solutions is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Industrial operators are increasingly adopting industrial internet of things (IIoT) solutions to enhance profitability and ensure real-time communication. Despite the benefits, the rising adoption of IoT-enabled processes is creating design challenges related to the reduction of price and the attainment of the benefits of factory automation for manufacturers and system integrators. Also, the move towards complete automation of processes is challenging for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) due to budget constraints. Hence, most SMEs are considering the use of PLCs as they provide the same functionalities and features of large devices while consuming lesser power. All these factors are creating significant demand for PLCs, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market: End-user Landscape

  • By end-user, the market is segmented by process industry, discrete industry, and building automation.

  • End-users across the process industries exhibited high demand for PLCs in 2021.

  • PLCs are widely used in industries such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage.

  • For example, in the oil and gas industry, PLCs are used in upstream oil and gas activities such as drilling, mooring, and positioning, and in platforms as well as in the midstream sector for monitoring spillage and leaks during oil or gas transportation. Similarly, in the power sector, PLCs are used to improve signal connectivity, server management, and data acquisition.

  • Many such factors are driving the growth of the process industries segment.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market: Product Landscape

  • By product, the market is segmented by unitary, modular, and rackmount.

  • The unitary PLC segment held the largest share in the market in 2021.

  • The increasing use of unitary PLCs in small machines and fixed applications owing to their low cost and compactness is driving the growth of the segment.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market: Geographic Landscape

  • By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period.

  • About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC.

  • Factors such as strong industrialization, rising demand for medium-voltage and low-voltage motors, and increasing investments in the power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage industries are driving the growth of the PLC market in APAC.

  • China and Japan are the key markets for PLCs in APAC.

Request for a Free Sample of this research report for highlights on other major segments and regions in the market.

Companies Covered:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Mitsubishi Corp.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Rockwell Industries Ltd.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Toshiba Corp.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tilt Sensor Market by End-user and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.56

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Industries Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Unitary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Modular - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rackmount - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Building automation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Mitsubishi Corp.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Rockwell Industries Ltd.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-39-bn-growth-expected-in-programmable-logic-controller-plc-market--high-demand-expected-from-process-industries--technavio-301513840.html

SOURCE Technavio

