USD 2.40 bn Growth in Land-Based Smart Weapons Market Size, Development and Procurement of Advanced Technologies to Drive Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The development and procurement of advanced technologies are driving the land-based smart weapons market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulatory norms may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Land Based Smart Weapons Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The land-based smart weapons market size is expected to grow by USD 2.40 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Land-Based Smart Weapons Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The development and procurement of advanced technologies are driving the smart weapons market growth. Top defense spenders across the world, such as the US, Russia, and China, have made significant advances in the research and development of land-based smart weapons. For instance, in January 2022, the gun company LodeStar Works announced its plan to launch a smart gun with RFID technology. Such developments are expected to fuel the growth of the global land-based smart weapons system during the forecast period.

Stringent regulatory norms are challenging the smart weapons market growth. Most vendors work with government organizations in various countries. They should also adhere to rules concerning the storage, use, and release of harmful substances. These regulations negatively impact the growth of the market. For instance, in June 2022, the Biden government signed a bipartisan gun control bill into law. Such factors will restrict the growth of the global land-based smart weapons market during the forecast period.

Land-Based Smart Weapons Market 2022-2026: Scope

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Land-Based Smart Weapons Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Land-Based Smart Weapons Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The missiles segment will have maximum growth momentum during the forecast period. The demand  for smart land-based missiles, as well as their development and procurement, has increased due to the changing nature of modern warfare

Land-Based Smart Weapons Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, Hanwha Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Land-Based Smart Weapons Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist land-based smart weapons market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the land-based smart weapons market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the land-based smart weapons market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of land-based smart weapons market vendors

Land-Based Smart Weapons Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.40 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.54

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, Hanwha Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Missiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Ammunition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ASELSAN AS

  • 10.4 BAE Systems Plc

  • 10.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

  • 10.6 Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • 10.7 MBDA

  • 10.8 Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • 10.9 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

  • 10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 10.11 Rheinmetall AG

  • 10.12 Safran SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-40-bn-growth-in-land-based-smart-weapons-market-size-development-and-procurement-of-advanced-technologies-to-drive-growth--technavio-301621828.html

SOURCE Technavio

