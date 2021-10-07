U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

USD 2.42 bn growth in the Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry|17000 + Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial automation market in life sciences industry is estimated to grow by USD 2.42 billion from 2021 to 2025, at a CAGR of 7.35% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Uncover more insightful information about Companies of Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry -Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the improved quality of products and services in life sciences, growing global demand for healthcare services, and improved data security. However, the infrastructural and integration issues are hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

The industrial automation market in life sciences industry report provides complete insights on key vendors including ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into segments -DCS, SCADA, PLC, and MES. DCS segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports -
Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market -The industrial controls and factory automation market size is expected to reach a value of USD 60.15 billion at a CAGR of 6.93%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Playout Automation Market -The playout automation market size is expected to grow by USD 1.68 billion and record a CAGR of 16.50% during 2020-2024. Download a free sample report now!

Industrial Automation Market In Life Sciences Industry Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 2.42 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.78

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Italy, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-42-bn-growth-in-the-industrial-automation-market-in-life-sciences-industry17000--technavio-reports-301394290.html

SOURCE Technavio

