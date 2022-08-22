USD 2.49 bn growth expected in Sushi Restaurants Market -- APAC to occupy 84% market share
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sushi Restaurants Market Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 2.49 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 2.30% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here
Technavio categorizes the global sushi restaurants market as a part of the global restaurants market within the overall hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. The parent global restaurants market covers companies, owners, and operators of restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, fast-food joints, takeout facilities, and food catering services.
The sushi restaurants market is fragmented with the presence of many players operating at both regional and international levels. The market is highly regulated with strict regulations in place in terms of food hygiene, which increases compliance costs for new entrants. In some countries, vendors need to strictly adhere to the existing minimum wage legislation. It is difficult for new entrants to compete with established players since they lack economies of scale. These issues make the overall threat of new entrants moderate for the present and forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
Increasing marketing strategies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the chances of potential food contamination might hamper the growth of market players. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi are among some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here
The global sushi restaurants market is segmented as below:
Product
The market growth in the RDSR segment is expected to be maximum over the forecast period. The increasing popularity of quick-service sushi restaurants is driving the growth of the segment.
Geography
84% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The rising awareness of Japanese cuisine in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sushi restaurants market report covers the following areas:
Sushi Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist sushi restaurants market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the sushi restaurants market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the sushi restaurants market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sushi restaurants market vendors
Sushi Restaurants Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.49 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.30
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and
Performing market contribution
APAC at 84%
Key consumer countries
Japan, US, China, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
Companies profiled
Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd.,
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 RDSR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 CBSR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Feng Sushi
10.4 FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd.
10.5 HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd.
10.6 Innovative Dining Group
10.7 Kappa Create Co. Ltd.
10.8 Kura Sushi USA Inc.
10.9 Maxims Caterers Ltd.
10.10 Peace Dining Corp.
10.11 Sakae Holdings Ltd.
10.12 Wasabi Sushi
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
