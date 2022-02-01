U.S. markets closed

USD 2.53 Bn Growth in Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market | Market Research Insights Highlight Remote Diagnostics Enabling Cost Savings for Fleet Operators as Key Driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 16.50% in 2021 and a CAGR of 17.01% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (LCVs and M and HCVs) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

The commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Continental AG

  • Eaton Corporation Plc

  • Geotab Inc.

  • Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Trimble Inc.

  • Vector Informatik GmbH

  • Vidiwave Ltd.

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in commercial vehicle remote diagnostics during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute 39% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The UK, Germany, and France are the key countries for the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market in Europe. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Prominent OEMs focusing on improving automotive services will drive the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market share growth by the LCVs segment will be significant during the forecast period. These vehicles are used for transporting goods or passengers. They experience high adoption in the US and China, and hence, the economic growth in these countries will be crucial for the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Remote diagnostics enabling cost savings for fleet operators is driving the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market growth. In order to efficiently manage cost, fleet operators are working toward optimizing fuel consumption and enhancing fleet management efficiency.

Factors such as the high cost involved in fleet tracking may impede market growth. Setting up telematics in a vehicle incurs high installation costs, which include license cost, setup and installation fees, and payment for customization and integration of telematics with current systems.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market vendors

Related Reports:

Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.01%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.50

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, France, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Continental AG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Geotab Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc., Vector Informatik GmbH, Vidiwave Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-53-bn-growth-in-commercial-vehicle-remote-diagnostics-market--market-research-insights-highlight-remote-diagnostics-enabling-cost-savings-for-fleet-operators-as-key-driver--technavio-301470879.html

SOURCE Technavio

