USD 2.6 Billion Growth in Cochlear Implant Market Size - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities | The Latest Trends and Innovations Driving the Cochlear Implant Market Forward
NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global cochlear implants market size was worth around USD 1.45 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2.6 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.8% between 2023 and 2030.
Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cochlear-implant-market
Cochlear Implant Market: Overview
The industry refers to the segment of the healthcare sector that deals with the production and distribution of devices made to assist people with hearing disabilities. These pieces of equipment allow people who are affected by severe hearing loss to achieve hearing abilities and improve their quality of life.
A cochlear device, which is electric equipment, is surgically implanted inside the inner ear of the patient. The device functions by stimulating the auditory nerve in the body letting the wearer hear all types of sounds. The industry is run by several product manufacturers along with a range of suppliers and distributors.
Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cochlear-implant-market
Key Insights:
As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global cochlear implants market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030)
In terms of revenue, the global cochlear implants market size was valued at around USD 1.45 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion, by 2030.
The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing prevalence of hearing loss
Based on end-user segmentation, adults were predicted to show maximum market share in the ear 2022
Based on the type of fitting segmentation, bilateral implants were the leading type in 2022
On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022
Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Cochlear Implant Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Age Group (Adult and Pediatric), By Type of Fitting (Bilateral Implants and Unilateral Implants), By End-Use (Sustainable, Industrial), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030" into their research database.
Industry Dynamics:
Global Cochlear Implant Market: Growth Drivers
Rising Prevalence of hearing loss to Drive Market Demand.
The global cochlear implant market is projected to grow owing to the rising number of people suffering from hearing loss. Several reasons can cause severe issues with hearing capabilities. Some of them are age-related while some may be genetic. For instance, the geriatric population is highly prone to suffer from hearing conditions with growing age.
In addition to this, constant exposure to loud noise without any protective barrier is another reason leading to a growing number of people getting affected with hearing damage. Trauma, consumption of ototoxic drugs, infections & illnesses, earwax buildup, and ear abnormality are other common reasons.
Global Cochlear Implant Market: Restraints
High cost to act as a significant barrier.
One of the major growth restraints existing in the global industry is the high cost of cochlear implants. The devices may cost more than a few hundred dollars and depending on the advanced technology deployed in the device it may reach close to a thousand dollars. The cost associated with the implantation of the device in terms of surgery, rehabilitation, training, and maintenance is equally high.
The lack of proper medical reimbursement and insurance policies, especially in emerging economies, can cause a significant section of the potential consumer group to be left behind, limiting access to technology.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/cochlear-implant-market
Cochlear Implant Market: Opportunities
Growing investment toward technological advancements to provide excellent growth opportunities.
A key factor that is expected to open more doors for further growth is the growing investment toward technological advancements in terms of machine or device capabilities. The global industry is witnessing a surge in research & development activities to improve the overall performance of the device while also trying to make the technology more accessible to medium or low-income families. Furthermore, growing initiatives undertaken by government agencies to mass manufacture and distribute cochlear implants for underprivileged sections could work in the favor of the market.
Cochlear Implant Market: Challenges
Regulatory measures pose a crucial challenge for the players.
The global industry is surrounded by complex and dynamic regulatory requirements that keep changing from one nation to another. The industry players are required to navigate through the highly complicated web of expensive clinical trials and generate the license to commercially make the products available for sale. Even a slight deviation from the regulatory procedures can cost the companies billions of dollars. This aspect is a critical challenge for the global industry to manage and overcome.
Global Cochlear Implant Market: Segmentation
The global cochlear implant market is segmented based on end-user, type of fitting, and regions.
Based on end-user, the global market segments are adult and pediatric.
2022 registered the highest growth in the adult segment due to the relatively higher number of adult patients with hearing disabilities
Hearing disabilities tend to increase along with age which is the reason why senior citizens are highly prone to hearing loss
However, the pediatric segment is growing gradually owing to the rising number of children with genetic hearing conditions or the ones induced due to ear abnormalities
Moreover, the industry players have started investing in developing technologies that best fit the requirement of younger patients
As per a recent report by the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), almost 1 in every 3 American citizens between the age of 64 and 75 is affected by a hearing condition
Based on type of fitting, the global market segments are bilateral implants and unilateral implants
The industry generates the highest revenue from the unilateral implants segment as compared to the counterpart
This type of fitting involves the implantation of only one device in one ear whereas bilateral implants deal with the implantation of one device in both the ears
Bilateral implants offer better performance but they are also equally expensive and difficult to maintain
In the US, the price of a single cochlear implant is between USD 20,000 to USD 40,000
Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/cochlear-implant-market
List of Key Players in Cochlear Implant Market:
Bernafon AG
Advanced Bionics
Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
Oticon Medical
Hangzhou
Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
Zounds Hearing Inc.
Cochlear Limited
Rion Co. Ltd.
Med-El
Unitron
Sonic Innovations Inc.
Sonova
SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC
Widex A/S
Amplifon S.p.A.
William Demant Holding A/S
Sivantos Pte. Ltd.
Gaes Group
Starkey Hearing Technologies
GN Hearing
Key questions answered in this report:
What are the growth rate forecast and market size for COCHLEAR IMPLANT Market?
What are the key driving factors propelling the COCHLEAR IMPLANT Market forward?
What are the most important companies in the COCHLEAR IMPLANT Market Industry?
What segments does the COCHLEAR IMPLANT Market cover?
How can I receive a free copy of the COCHLEAR IMPLANT Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2021
USD 1.45 Billion
Revenue forecast in 2030
USD 2.6 Billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 6.8% 2022-2030
Base Year
2021
Historic Years
2016 – 2020
Forecast Years
2022-2030
Segments Covered
By Age Group, Type of Fitting, End-Use, and Region
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered
Bernafon AG, Advanced Bionics, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Oticon Medical, Hangzhou, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Zounds Hearing Inc., Cochlear Limited, Rion Co. Ltd., Med-El, Unitron, Sonic Innovations Inc., Sonova, SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC, Widex A/S, Amplifon S.p.A., William Demant Holding A/S, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Gaes Group, Starkey Hearing Technologies, GN Hearing, and others.
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/cochlear-implant-market
Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/cochlear-implant-market
Regional Dominance:
North America to register the highest growth.
The global cochlear implant market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America with the US and Canada acting as major contributors. The regional market is primarily driven by factors like the growing presence of crucial and game-changing market players, favorable medical reimbursement policies, high disposable income of the population, growing awareness & access rate, and the generally established excellent medical infrastructure.
The European region may also grow at a healthy CAGR due to the growing acceptance of cochlear implants due to the ongoing efforts of the government and healthcare agencies to educate patients about the benefits of the implant along with favorable policies to promote higher research & development. Growth in Asia-Pacific is a result of rising government and domestic healthcare organizations to provide better access to quality medical care, especially for the underprivileged segment.
Global Cochlear Implant Market is segmented as follows:
Cochlear Implant Market: By Age Group Outlook (2023-2030)
Adult
Pediatric
Cochlear Implant Market: By Type of Fitting Outlook (2023-2030)
Bilateral Implants
Unilateral Implants
Cochlear Implant Market: By End-Use Outlook (2023-2030)
Sustainable
Industrial
Cochlear Implant Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Press Release: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-cochlear-implant-market
Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors
Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market: According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global blood clot retrieval devices market size was worth around USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 5.0 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 15.2% between 2023 and 2030.
MRI Contrast Media Agents Market: According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global MRI contrast media agents market size was worth around USD 2.0 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.2 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.1% between 2023 and 2030.
Active Wound Care Market: According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global active wound care market size was worth around USD 9.35 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 14.2 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.61% between 2023 and 2030.
Orthopedic Prosthetic Market: According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global orthopedic prosthetic market size was worth around USD 2.3 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.4 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.31% between 2023 and 2030.
Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global healthcare augmented and virtual reality market size was worth around USD 2.31 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 19.61 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 26.9% between 2023 and 2030.
Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry
Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook
About Us
Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Facts and Factors
Tel: +1 347 690-0211
USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158
Email: sales@fnfresearch.com
Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-6-billion-growth-in-cochlear-implant-market-size---industry-analysis-market-trends-market-growth-opportunities--the-latest-trends-and-innovations-driving-the-cochlear-implant-market-forward-301819429.html
SOURCE FnF Research