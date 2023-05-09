USD 2.6 Billion Growth in Cochlear Implant Market Size - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities | The Latest Trends and Innovations Driving the Cochlear Implant Market Forward

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global cochlear implants market size was worth around USD 1.45 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2.6 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.8% between 2023 and 2030.

Cochlear Implant Market: Overview

The industry refers to the segment of the healthcare sector that deals with the production and distribution of devices made to assist people with hearing disabilities. These pieces of equipment allow people who are affected by severe hearing loss to achieve hearing abilities and improve their quality of life.

A cochlear device, which is electric equipment, is surgically implanted inside the inner ear of the patient. The device functions by stimulating the auditory nerve in the body letting the wearer hear all types of sounds. The industry is run by several product manufacturers along with a range of suppliers and distributors.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global cochlear implants market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global cochlear implants market size was valued at around USD 1.45 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion, by 2030.

The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing prevalence of hearing loss

Based on end-user segmentation, adults were predicted to show maximum market share in the ear 2022

Based on the type of fitting segmentation, bilateral implants were the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Cochlear Implant Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Age Group (Adult and Pediatric), By Type of Fitting (Bilateral Implants and Unilateral Implants), By End-Use (Sustainable, Industrial), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030"

Industry Dynamics:

Global Cochlear Implant Market: Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of hearing loss to Drive Market Demand.

The global cochlear implant market is projected to grow owing to the rising number of people suffering from hearing loss. Several reasons can cause severe issues with hearing capabilities. Some of them are age-related while some may be genetic. For instance, the geriatric population is highly prone to suffer from hearing conditions with growing age.

In addition to this, constant exposure to loud noise without any protective barrier is another reason leading to a growing number of people getting affected with hearing damage. Trauma, consumption of ototoxic drugs, infections & illnesses, earwax buildup, and ear abnormality are other common reasons.

Global Cochlear Implant Market: Restraints

High cost to act as a significant barrier.

One of the major growth restraints existing in the global industry is the high cost of cochlear implants. The devices may cost more than a few hundred dollars and depending on the advanced technology deployed in the device it may reach close to a thousand dollars. The cost associated with the implantation of the device in terms of surgery, rehabilitation, training, and maintenance is equally high.

The lack of proper medical reimbursement and insurance policies, especially in emerging economies, can cause a significant section of the potential consumer group to be left behind, limiting access to technology.

Cochlear Implant Market: Opportunities

Growing investment toward technological advancements to provide excellent growth opportunities.

A key factor that is expected to open more doors for further growth is the growing investment toward technological advancements in terms of machine or device capabilities. The global industry is witnessing a surge in research & development activities to improve the overall performance of the device while also trying to make the technology more accessible to medium or low-income families. Furthermore, growing initiatives undertaken by government agencies to mass manufacture and distribute cochlear implants for underprivileged sections could work in the favor of the market.

Cochlear Implant Market: Challenges

Regulatory measures pose a crucial challenge for the players.

The global industry is surrounded by complex and dynamic regulatory requirements that keep changing from one nation to another. The industry players are required to navigate through the highly complicated web of expensive clinical trials and generate the license to commercially make the products available for sale. Even a slight deviation from the regulatory procedures can cost the companies billions of dollars. This aspect is a critical challenge for the global industry to manage and overcome.

Global Cochlear Implant Market: Segmentation

The global cochlear implant market is segmented based on end-user, type of fitting, and regions.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are adult and pediatric.

2022 registered the highest growth in the adult segment due to the relatively higher number of adult patients with hearing disabilities

Hearing disabilities tend to increase along with age which is the reason why senior citizens are highly prone to hearing loss

However, the pediatric segment is growing gradually owing to the rising number of children with genetic hearing conditions or the ones induced due to ear abnormalities

Moreover, the industry players have started investing in developing technologies that best fit the requirement of younger patients

As per a recent report by the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), almost 1 in every 3 American citizens between the age of 64 and 75 is affected by a hearing condition

Based on type of fitting, the global market segments are bilateral implants and unilateral implants

The industry generates the highest revenue from the unilateral implants segment as compared to the counterpart

This type of fitting involves the implantation of only one device in one ear whereas bilateral implants deal with the implantation of one device in both the ears

Bilateral implants offer better performance but they are also equally expensive and difficult to maintain

In the US, the price of a single cochlear implant is between USD 20,000 to USD 40,000

List of Key Players in Cochlear Implant Market:

Bernafon AG

Advanced Bionics

Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Oticon Medical

Hangzhou

Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Zounds Hearing Inc.

Cochlear Limited

Rion Co. Ltd.

Med-El

Unitron

Sonic Innovations Inc.

Sonova

SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC

Widex A/S

Amplifon S.p.A.

William Demant Holding A/S

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

Gaes Group

Starkey Hearing Technologies

GN Hearing

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for COCHLEAR IMPLANT Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the COCHLEAR IMPLANT Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the COCHLEAR IMPLANT Market Industry?

What segments does the COCHLEAR IMPLANT Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the COCHLEAR IMPLANT Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.45 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 2.6 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.8% 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Segments Covered By Age Group, Type of Fitting, End-Use, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Bernafon AG, Advanced Bionics, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Oticon Medical, Hangzhou, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Zounds Hearing Inc., Cochlear Limited, Rion Co. Ltd., Med-El, Unitron, Sonic Innovations Inc., Sonova, SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC, Widex A/S, Amplifon S.p.A., William Demant Holding A/S, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Gaes Group, Starkey Hearing Technologies, GN Hearing, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/cochlear-implant-market

Regional Dominance:

North America to register the highest growth.

The global cochlear implant market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America with the US and Canada acting as major contributors. The regional market is primarily driven by factors like the growing presence of crucial and game-changing market players, favorable medical reimbursement policies, high disposable income of the population, growing awareness & access rate, and the generally established excellent medical infrastructure.

The European region may also grow at a healthy CAGR due to the growing acceptance of cochlear implants due to the ongoing efforts of the government and healthcare agencies to educate patients about the benefits of the implant along with favorable policies to promote higher research & development. Growth in Asia-Pacific is a result of rising government and domestic healthcare organizations to provide better access to quality medical care, especially for the underprivileged segment.

Global Cochlear Implant Market is segmented as follows:

Cochlear Implant Market: By Age Group Outlook (2023-2030)

Adult

Pediatric

Cochlear Implant Market: By Type of Fitting Outlook (2023-2030)

Bilateral Implants

Unilateral Implants

Cochlear Implant Market: By End-Use Outlook (2023-2030)

Sustainable

Industrial

Cochlear Implant Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

