USD 2.70 billion growth in External Hard Disk Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis| Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The external hard disk market is set to grow by USD 2.70 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.87% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as multiple advantages of external hard disks, the growing popularity of external SSDs, and reduction in ASP of NAND flash memory will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the emergence of cloud storage services may threaten the growth of the market.
External Hard Disk Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
External Hard Disk Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
External Hard Disk Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The external hard disk market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the external hard disk market in the electronic components industry include ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Quantum Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the external hard disk market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
The report also covers the following areas:
External Hard Disk Market size
External Hard Disk Market trends
External Hard Disk Market industry analysis
External Hard Disk Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist external hard disk market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the external hard disk market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the external hard disk market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of external hard disk market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Personal computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Enterprise applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.
Apple Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
Quantum Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Seagate Technology LLC
Sony Group Corp.
Toshiba Corp.
Transcend Information Inc.
Western Digital Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
