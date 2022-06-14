USD 2.75 Billion growth expected in Global Application Platform Market| Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based services to boost market growth| Technavio

BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd. will emerge as major application platform market participants

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Application Platform Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.75 billion at a CAGR of over 4.87% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of cloud-based services is notably driving the application platform market growth, although factors such as issues associated with vendor lock-in may impede the market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Application Platform Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist application platform market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the application platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the application platform market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

The application platform market is driven by the growing popularity of cloud-based services. In addition, increasing capital investment in application development for mobile and web and rapid development of the mobile app ecosystem is expected to trigger the application platform market toward witnessing a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period.

Gain more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the application platform market.

Major Five Application Platform Market Participants:

BMC Software Inc.: The company offers the BMC Helix Platform that Connects across domains for visibility, observability, and AI-driven actionability.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers the HyperFlex Application Platform that is developed as a cloud-native application.

GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.: The company offers a bigdata application platform that is centered around new database technologies from the emerging NoSQL world.

International Business Machines Corp.: The company offers IBM WebSphere Application Server a flexible, security-rich Java server runtime environment for enterprise applications.

Micro Focus International Plc: The company offers ALM/Quality Center for advanced data insights, enhanced end-user environment, officially supported full-function REST API, ease of administration.

Application Platform Market Segmentation

Deployment

Geography

The on-premises segment's application platform market share will expand significantly. When opposed to the aPaaS deployment approach, the on-premises segment provides more protection. The data is stored on dedicated servers in this deployment architecture, which provides greater control and protection over the information.

Application Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 aPaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BMC Software Inc.

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.5 GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

10.7 Micro Focus International Plc

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

10.9 Oracle Corp.

10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.

10.11 SAP SE

10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

