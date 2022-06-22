USD 2.79 Billion Growth in Calcium Nitrate Market | Dominant Players Include AKO KASEI Co.Ltd., Barium and Chemicals Inc., Noah Technologies Corp., Nutrien Ltd., and San Corp. Among Others | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Calcium Nitrate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The calcium nitrate market is anticipated to witness a market growth potential difference of USD 2.79 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the reports. The report is also expected to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period.
View Report Sample to unlock YOY growth variance analysis
Calcium Nitrate Market Vendor Landscape
The calcium nitrate market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The calcium nitrate market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top Players Covered in this Report are:
AKO KASEI Co.Ltd.: The company offers calcium nitrate with the good quality colorless crystal that is used for various purposes such as water-soluble fertilizer, dyeing processing material, refrigerant agent, antirust agent and others.
Barium and Chemicals Inc.: The company offers calcium nitrates such as Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Decahydrate, and Calcium Nitrate Tetrahydrate.
Noah Technologies Corp.: The company offers calcium nitrate such as CALCIUM NITRATE TETRAHYDRATE.
Nutrien Ltd.: The company offers calcium nitrate such as Calcium nitrate fertilizer
San Corp.: The company offers calcium nitrate. It is primarily applied as a flocculant for rubber emulsion, petroleum exploration, effluent treatment, and others.
Shanxi Dongxing Co. Ltd.
Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.
Sterling Chemicals
Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd.
Yara International ASA
Want to know more about the product offerings of other contributing vendors, Request Sample Report
Calcium Nitrate Market Dynamics
Key Trend: The use of improved methods for reducing carbon dioxide during cement manufacturing is another factor supporting the global calcium nitrate market share growth. The adoption of new technologies to curb carbon emissions is expected to increase cement manufacturing. Emerging economies including China are aiming to minimize the cement manufacturing to combat environmental pollution. As a result, rising cement manufacturing will lead to increased concrete manufacturing, thereby boosting the demand for calcium nitrate.
Key Challenge: The health hazards of calcium nitrate will be a major challenge for the global calcium nitrate market share growth during the forecast period. Calcium nitrate causes irritation, redness, itching, and pain when it comes into contact with the skin. It causes inflammation, redness, and pain when it comes into contact with the eyes. When calcium nitrate is exposed to open flames or catches fire, it can release poisonous gases such as nitrogen oxide and calcium oxide. Therefore, overall, these factors are expected to pose a challenge to the growth of the global calcium nitrate market during the forecast period.
Understand the driving forces influencing the market growth by Downloading this Sample Report
Calcium Nitrate Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global calcium nitrate market as a part of the global commodity chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the calcium nitrate market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our calcium nitrate market report covers the following areas:
Calcium Nitrate Market Takeaways
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist calcium nitrate market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the calcium nitrate market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the calcium nitrate market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of calcium nitrate market vendors
Related Reports:
Calcium Carbide Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Calcium Carbonate Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Calcium Nitrate Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 2.79 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
3.07
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 50%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, France, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AKO KASEI Co.Ltd., Barium and Chemicals Inc., Noah Technologies Corp., Nutrien Ltd., San Corp., Shanxi Dongxing Co. Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Sterling Chemicals, Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd., and Yara International ASA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Explosives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Concrete - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AKO KASEI Co.Ltd.
Barium and Chemicals Inc.
Noah Technologies Corp.
Nutrien Ltd.
San Corp.
Shanxi Dongxing Co. Ltd.
Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.
Sterling Chemicals
Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd.
Yara International ASA
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-79-billion-growth-in-calcium-nitrate-market--dominant-players-include-ako-kasei-coltd-barium-and-chemicals-inc-noah-technologies-corp-nutrien-ltd-and-san-corp-among-others--technavio-301571838.html
SOURCE Technavio