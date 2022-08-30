USD 2.81 billion Growth in Automotive Glass Market Size due to Increased Demand For Premium Vehicles And Sunroofs - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Glass Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive glass market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.81 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the global automotive glass market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the automotive glass market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs is one of the key factors expected to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing popularity of innovative automotive glass is a key automotive glass market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. However, the sharp decline in automobile production and sales will be a major challenge for the automotive glass market during the forecast period.

The automotive glass market report is segmented by Application (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Regional Opportunities: 62% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for automotive glass in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The economic development across the region has boosted the spending on infrastructure and industrial development and has also increased disposable income. This will fuel the automotive glass market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The automotive glass market share growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. The passenger cars segment dominates the global automotive glass market owing to technological advances in the market and the increasing penetration of sunroofs in mid-segment passenger cars. There has been a growing demand from end-users to enhance the performance as well as the safety features in passenger cars.

The automotive glass market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as growing their customer base and increasing their investments in R&D to cater to the growing need for efficient and effective safety features to compete in the market. This statistical study of the automotive glass market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The automotive glass market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGC Inc., AGP Worldwide Operations GmbH, Benson Auto Glass LLC, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Gauzy Ltd., Gentex Corp., Independent Glass Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Kochhar Glass INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Olimpia Oto Cam AS, PG Group Pty. Ltd., Vitro SAB De CV, Webasto SE, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

