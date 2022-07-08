U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

USD 2.82 growth opportunity Low VOC Paint Market | Driven by increased regulations on high emissions of VOC | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global low VOC paint market size will grow by USD 2.82 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The report identifies APAC as the key market for low VOC paints. The region will observe the highest incremental growth and occupy 48% of the global market share. The growth of the end-user industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace and defense is creating huge growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Low VOC Paint Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Low VOC Paint Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

View Sample Report Now for highlights on the current market scenario, future growth
opportunities, and much more.

Vendor Landscape

The global low VOC paint market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market comprises many well-established players that focus on the designing and production of low VOC paint for various industries. The key vendors are based out of the US and Europe that have the technological know-how and expertise in low VOC paints. The major players are trying to establish a strong customer base by distributing their products across the world through retail and online distribution channels to remain competitive and gain significant market revenue. Global vendors face stiff competition from many regional vendors. Hence, established vendors are finding ways to differentiate their products in the global market to gain market share and have a sustainable competitive advantage.

Technavio identifies 3M Co., Aexcel Corp., Akzo Nobel NV, American Formulating and Manufacturing, Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Fine Paints of Europe, Indestructible Paint Ltd., Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., NEI Corp., Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Teijin Ltd., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. as some of the major market participants. Although the increased regulations on high emissions of VOC, increasing awareness about the harmful effects of conventional paint, and increased public awareness of the environment will offer immense growth opportunities, the volatility in raw material prices, problems related to material compatibility and cracking, and the high cost of low VOC to conventional paint will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

For additional insights into the vendor landscape and other factors impacting the market growth,
Request a Sample Report

Low VOC Paint Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global low VOC paint market is segmented as below:

  • Type

The water-borne segment will have the highest share in the market. The wide use of water-borne low VOC paints in decorative and protective applications is driving the growth of the segment. Also, benefits such as environmental friendliness and cost-effectiveness are contributing to the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

About 485 of the overall market growth will originate from APAC. The expansion of automobile manufacturing bases, growing economies, and the expansion of the middle-class population are fostering the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our low VOC paint market report covers the following areas:

Low VOC Paint Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the low VOC paint market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the low VOC paint market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Low VOC Paint Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist low VOC paint market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the low VOC paint market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the low VOC paint market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of low VOC paint market vendors

Related Reports:

Low VOC Paint Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.82 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.2

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Aexcel Corp., Akzo Nobel NV, American Formulating and Manufacturing, Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Fine Paints of Europe, Indestructible Paint Ltd., Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., NEI Corp., Nippon Paint India Pvt. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Teijin Ltd., and The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Water borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Solvent borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Aexcel Corp.

  • 10.5 Akzo Nobel NV

  • 10.6 Asian Paints Ltd.

  • 10.7 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

  • 10.8 BASF SE

  • 10.9 Berger Paints India Ltd.

  • 10.10 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 10.11 Teijin Ltd.

  • 10.12 The Sherwin-Williams Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-82-growth-opportunity-low-voc-paint-market--driven-by-increased-regulations-on-high-emissions-of-voc--technavio-301581419.html

SOURCE Technavio

