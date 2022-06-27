USD 2.83 billion growth in Fragrance Ingredients Market | 38% of the growth to originate from North America | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Fragrance Ingredients Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 2.38 billion from 2020 to to 2025. The market is anticipated to garner an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to witness considerable growth due to key factors including the growing demand for cosmetic products and surging popularity of anti-ageing products. However. the low shelf of these products will emerge as a key threat for the fragrance ingredients market growth during the forecast period.
Fragrance Ingredients Market: Type Landscape
Essential oils: The essential oils type segment held the largest fragrance ingredients market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment will be attributed to the growing preference for natural ingredients.
Aroma chemicals
Fragrance Ingredients Market: Geographic Landscape
North America: 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for fragrance ingredients in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and South American regions. The presence of many vendors that offer fragrance ingredients in the US will propel the fragrance ingredients market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
Fragrance Ingredients Market: Vendor Landscape
The fragrance ingredients market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of production plants and acquisition of local companies to compete in the market.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The fragrance ingredients market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top Companies Covered and their key offerings :
BASF SE: The company offers wide range of fragrance ingredients such as Rose oxide 70, Dihydrorosan, Citral N, Geraniol Extra etc.
BRENNTAG AG: The company offers wide range of fragrance ingredients such as COCOA BUTTER WAX, KAOLIN - USP/BC 2596, POLARGEL HV BC 50 etc.
Ernesto Ventos SA: The company offers wide range of fragrance ingredients such as 1,3-DIMETHOXYBENZENE, 1,4-CINEOLE, 1-OCTEN-3-OL, 2,3-DIETHYLPYRAZINE etc.
Firmenich SA: The company offers wide range of fragrance ingredients such as ALDEHYDE C 9, ALDEHYDE MNA, ALDEHYDE MOA, ALDEHYDE SUPRA etc.
Givaudan SA: The company offers wide range of fragrance ingredients such as Acetal CD, 1 Acetal E, Benzyl Laurate, Benzyl Propionate etc
Huabao International Holdings Ltd.: The company offers wide range of fragrance ingredients such as Natural Methanol, Natural Propanol, Natural Isobutanol, Natural Phenylpropanol etc.
International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
Symrise AG
Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.
The MANE Group
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Fragrance Ingredients Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.90%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 2.83 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.77
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BASF SE, BRENNTAG AG, Ernesto Ventos SA, Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Huabao International Holdings Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Symrise AG, Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd., and The MANE Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Aroma chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
BASF SE
BRENNTAG AG
Ernesto Ventos SA
Firmenich SA
Givaudan SA
Huabao International Holdings Ltd.
International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
Symrise AG
Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.
The MANE Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
