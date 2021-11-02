U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

USD 2.88 Bn growth in Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe | Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, CEVA Logistics AG, and Deutsche Post AG emerge as key players | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.

Attractive Opportunities in Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The spare parts logistics market size in Europe is anticipated to grow by USD 2.88 billion between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing average age of vehicles and increasing electrification in vehicles will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. The average life of vehicles in some of the key countries in Europe has been increasing since 2013. This is because a majority of the population in Europe is now keeping their vehicles for longer duration. Besides, the use of high-quality materials in the manufacture of automobiles in Europe is increasing average vehicle age, which is discouraging consumers from purchasing new vehicles. This is increasing the need for regular vehicle maintenance and spare parts replacement, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, rising free trade agreements in Europe are expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the complexities involved in time-bound deliveries and customized supply chains and shortage of skilled drivers resulting in high lead times might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The spare parts logistics market in Europe report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FIEGE Logistik Stiftung and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the market is classified into automotive, industrial, aerospace, and electronics segments. The market witnessed strong growth in the automotive segment in 2020.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across Germany, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe. The rest of Europe segment will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.00

Regional analysis

Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Rest of Europe at 64%

Key consumer countries

Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FIEGE Logistik Stiftung and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-88-bn-growth-in-spare-parts-logistics-market-in-europe--bertelsmann-se-and-co-kgaa-ceva-logistics-ag-and-deutsche-post-ag-emerge-as-key-players--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301411773.html

SOURCE Technavio

