USD 2.88 Bn growth in Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe | Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, CEVA Logistics AG, and Deutsche Post AG emerge as key players | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.

Attractive Opportunities in Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The spare parts logistics market size in Europe is anticipated to grow by USD 2.88 billion between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing average age of vehicles and increasing electrification in vehicles will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. The average life of vehicles in some of the key countries in Europe has been increasing since 2013. This is because a majority of the population in Europe is now keeping their vehicles for longer duration. Besides, the use of high-quality materials in the manufacture of automobiles in Europe is increasing average vehicle age, which is discouraging consumers from purchasing new vehicles. This is increasing the need for regular vehicle maintenance and spare parts replacement, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, rising free trade agreements in Europe are expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the complexities involved in time-bound deliveries and customized supply chains and shortage of skilled drivers resulting in high lead times might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The spare parts logistics market in Europe report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FIEGE Logistik Stiftung and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into automotive, industrial, aerospace, and electronics segments. The market witnessed strong growth in the automotive segment in 2020.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across Germany, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe. The rest of Europe segment will have the largest share of the market.

Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.00 Regional analysis Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 64% Key consumer countries Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FIEGE Logistik Stiftung and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

