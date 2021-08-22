U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.98 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.86 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.86
    -0.28 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,676.79
    -337.77 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.95 (-0.98%)
     

USD 2.91 Billion Growth expected in Subscription and Billing Management Market by 2024 | Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

- Subscription and Billing Management Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- SAP SE, Oracle Corp., DXC Technology Co., and Recurly Inc will emerge as Subscription and Billing Management suppliers by 2024.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Subscription and Billing Management will grow at a CAGR of 13.04% by 2024. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Subscription and Billing Management requirements.

Subscription and Billing Management Market Sourcing and Procurement Report
Subscription and Billing Management Market Sourcing and Procurement Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Subscription and Billing Management Market

Major Price Trends in the Subscription and Billing Management's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a low level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for subscription and billing management with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Subscription and Billing Management Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Subscription and Billing Management Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Subscription and Billing Management spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Subscription and Billing Management Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-91-billion-growth-expected-in-subscription-and-billing-management-market-by-2024--sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301359466.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

