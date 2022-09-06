USD 2.99 billion Growth in Wine Corks Market Size with 34% Contribution from Europe - Emergence of Corksribas SA and J. C. Ribeiro as Dominant Players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Wine Corks Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.4%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global wine corks market as a part of the global distillers and vintners market within the overall food and beverages sector. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for wine, growing awareness about the health benefits of wine, and surging applications of and demand for wine from the food industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the campaigns against alcohol consumption will be a major challenge for the wine corks market during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Wine Corks Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on the scope, market dynamics, and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Wine Corks Market Segmentation Highlights

Type

Geography

Request a FREE Sample Report for Segment-wise Insights and Regional Opportunities

Wine Corks Market Vendor Analysis

The wine corks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to compete in the market. This statistical study of the wine corks market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

The wine corks market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wine corks market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Story continues

Top Wine Corks Market Players Covered in this Report are:

Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp: The company offers rubber balls, sifter balls, rubber bumpers, and others. The company offers a wide range of rubber corks such as A038, A0390, and A0775.

Corksribas SA: The company offers cork flooring, cork wall, and others. The company offers natural cork stoppers for the sealing of wine bottles and other spirits.

J. C. Ribeiro: The company offers the manufacturing of cork stoppers for all kinds of spirits in the industry. The company offers a wide range of cork stoppers such as four roses single barrel, Glendalough, Ailsa bay, and others.

Jelinek Cork Group: The company offers cork closures and stoppers, cork flooring, cork roots, and sheets. The company offers wine corks such as natural wine corks, Ice wine naturals corks, 1 + 1 corks, and others.

M. A. Silva USA: The company offers corks and glass. The company offers a wide range of corks under natural corks, silktop, bar tops, sparkling, and others.

Keval Import Export

Labrenta srl

Corrub Industries

Manton Industrial Cork Products Inc.

Northern Cork Industries

O I and Amorim

Pace Products LLC

Portocork America Inc.

Portugaliacork SA

Precisionelite

Vinventions LLC

We Cork Inc.

Widgetco Inc.

Zandur

Want to know Vendor-specific Insights and Investment Opportunities, Grab your Sample PDF Copy Right Now!

The report also covers the following areas:

Wine Corks Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist wine corks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wine corks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wine corks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wine corks market vendors

Related Reports:

White Spirits Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Craft Spirits Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rum Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Beer Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Gin Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Wine Corks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.02 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Italy, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp, Corksribas SA, Corrub Industries, J. C. Ribeiro, Jelinek Cork Group, Keval Import Export, Labrenta srl, M. A. Silva USA, Manton Industrial Cork Products Inc., Northern Cork Industries, O I and Amorim, Pace Products LLC, Portocork America Inc., Portugaliacork SA, Precisionelite, Vinventions LLC, We Cork Inc., Widgetco Inc., and Zandur Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp

10.4 Corksribas SA

10.5 J. C. Ribeiro

10.6 Jelinek Cork Group

10.7 M. A. Silva USA

10.8 O I and Amorim

10.9 Precisionelite

10.10 We Cork Inc.

10.11 Widgetco Inc.

10.12 Zandur

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-99-billion-growth-in-wine-corks-market-size-with-34-contribution-from-europe---emergence-of-corksribas-sa-and-j-c-ribeiro-as-dominant-players---technavio-301617407.html

SOURCE Technavio