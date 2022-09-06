USD 2.99 billion Growth in Wine Corks Market Size with 34% Contribution from Europe - Emergence of Corksribas SA and J. C. Ribeiro as Dominant Players - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Wine Corks Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.4%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global wine corks market as a part of the global distillers and vintners market within the overall food and beverages sector. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for wine, growing awareness about the health benefits of wine, and surging applications of and demand for wine from the food industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the campaigns against alcohol consumption will be a major challenge for the wine corks market during the forecast period.
Wine Corks Market Segmentation Highlights
Type
Geography
Wine Corks Market Vendor Analysis
The wine corks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to compete in the market. This statistical study of the wine corks market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.
The wine corks market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wine corks market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Top Wine Corks Market Players Covered in this Report are:
Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp: The company offers rubber balls, sifter balls, rubber bumpers, and others. The company offers a wide range of rubber corks such as A038, A0390, and A0775.
Corksribas SA: The company offers cork flooring, cork wall, and others. The company offers natural cork stoppers for the sealing of wine bottles and other spirits.
J. C. Ribeiro: The company offers the manufacturing of cork stoppers for all kinds of spirits in the industry. The company offers a wide range of cork stoppers such as four roses single barrel, Glendalough, Ailsa bay, and others.
Jelinek Cork Group: The company offers cork closures and stoppers, cork flooring, cork roots, and sheets. The company offers wine corks such as natural wine corks, Ice wine naturals corks, 1 + 1 corks, and others.
M. A. Silva USA: The company offers corks and glass. The company offers a wide range of corks under natural corks, silktop, bar tops, sparkling, and others.
Keval Import Export
Labrenta srl
Corrub Industries
Manton Industrial Cork Products Inc.
Northern Cork Industries
O I and Amorim
Pace Products LLC
Portocork America Inc.
Portugaliacork SA
Precisionelite
Vinventions LLC
We Cork Inc.
Widgetco Inc.
Zandur
The report also covers the following areas:
Wine Corks Market Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist wine corks market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the wine corks market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the wine corks market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wine corks market vendors
Wine Corks Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.4%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.99 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.02
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, France, Italy, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp, Corksribas SA, Corrub Industries, J. C. Ribeiro, Jelinek Cork Group, Keval Import Export, Labrenta srl, M. A. Silva USA, Manton Industrial Cork Products Inc., Northern Cork Industries, O I and Amorim, Pace Products LLC, Portocork America Inc., Portugaliacork SA, Precisionelite, Vinventions LLC, We Cork Inc., Widgetco Inc., and Zandur
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp
10.4 Corksribas SA
10.5 J. C. Ribeiro
10.6 Jelinek Cork Group
10.7 M. A. Silva USA
10.8 O I and Amorim
10.9 Precisionelite
10.10 We Cork Inc.
10.11 Widgetco Inc.
10.12 Zandur
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
