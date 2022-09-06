U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.65
    +1.78 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.20
    +7.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    +0.32 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9951
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0052 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5510
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,772.76
    -115.17 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.45
    -0.23 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,624.96
    +5.35 (+0.02%)
     

USD 2.99 billion Growth in Wine Corks Market Size with 34% Contribution from Europe - Emergence of Corksribas SA and J. C. Ribeiro as Dominant Players - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Wine Corks Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.4%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global wine corks market as a part of the global distillers and vintners market within the overall food and beverages sector. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for wine, growing awareness about the health benefits of wine, and surging applications of and demand for wine from the food industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the campaigns against alcohol consumption will be a major challenge for the wine corks market during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Wine Corks Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Wine Corks Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

 

For more insights on the scope, market dynamics, and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Wine Corks Market Segmentation Highlights

  • Type

  • Geography

Request a FREE Sample Report for Segment-wise Insights and Regional Opportunities

Wine Corks Market Vendor Analysis

  • The wine corks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to compete in the market. This statistical study of the wine corks market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

  • The wine corks market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wine corks market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Top Wine Corks Market Players Covered in this Report are:

  • Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp: The company offers rubber balls, sifter balls, rubber bumpers, and others. The company offers a wide range of rubber corks such as A038, A0390, and A0775.

  • Corksribas SA: The company offers cork flooring, cork wall, and others. The company offers natural cork stoppers for the sealing of wine bottles and other spirits.

  • J. C. Ribeiro: The company offers the manufacturing of cork stoppers for all kinds of spirits in the industry. The company offers a wide range of cork stoppers such as four roses single barrel, Glendalough, Ailsa bay, and others.

  • Jelinek Cork Group: The company offers cork closures and stoppers, cork flooring, cork roots, and sheets. The company offers wine corks such as natural wine corks, Ice wine naturals corks, 1 + 1 corks, and others.

  • M. A. Silva USA: The company offers corks and glass. The company offers a wide range of corks under natural corks, silktop, bar tops, sparkling, and others.

  • Keval Import Export

  • Labrenta srl

  • Corrub Industries

  • Manton Industrial Cork Products Inc.

  • Northern Cork Industries

  • O I and Amorim

  • Pace Products LLC

  • Portocork America Inc.

  • Portugaliacork SA

  • Precisionelite

  • Vinventions LLC

  • We Cork Inc.

  • Widgetco Inc.

  • Zandur

Want to know Vendor-specific Insights and Investment Opportunities, Grab your Sample PDF Copy Right Now!

The report also covers the following areas:

Wine Corks Market Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wine corks market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the wine corks market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the wine corks market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wine corks market vendors

Related Reports:

White Spirits Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Craft Spirits Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rum Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Beer Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Gin Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Wine Corks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.4%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.99 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.02

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, France, Italy, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp, Corksribas SA, Corrub Industries, J. C. Ribeiro, Jelinek Cork Group, Keval Import Export, Labrenta srl, M. A. Silva USA, Manton Industrial Cork Products Inc., Northern Cork Industries, O I and Amorim, Pace Products LLC, Portocork America Inc., Portugaliacork SA, Precisionelite, Vinventions LLC, We Cork Inc., Widgetco Inc., and Zandur

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Allstates Rubber and Tool Corp

  • 10.4 Corksribas SA

  • 10.5 J. C. Ribeiro

  • 10.6 Jelinek Cork Group

  • 10.7 M. A. Silva USA

  • 10.8 O I and Amorim

  • 10.9 Precisionelite

  • 10.10 We Cork Inc.

  • 10.11 Widgetco Inc.

  • 10.12 Zandur

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-99-billion-growth-in-wine-corks-market-size-with-34-contribution-from-europe---emergence-of-corksribas-sa-and-j-c-ribeiro-as-dominant-players---technavio-301617407.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency

  • Oil dips on symbolic OPEC+ output cut

    Oil prices slipped early on Tuesday, paring the previous session's 3% gain, as an OPEC+ deal to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to stem the market's recent slide. Brent crude futures fell 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $95.44 a barrel at 0054 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up from Monday to $89.13 a barrel, and were up $2.26, or 2.6%, from Friday's close.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Alibaba, JD.com, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks Slide as Lockdowns Bite

    China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.

  • Ocean Shipping Rates Have Plunged 60% This Year

    Much of the cargo for back-to-school and year-end holiday shopping arrived months before the usual peak season.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Ernst & Young Leaders Expected to Approve Plan to Split Accounting Company

    The expected move would pave the way for the biggest shake-up in the accounting profession in more than 20 years.

  • Germany Keeps Its Nuclear Plants Alive as EU Seeks Crisis Fixes

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany moved to keep two nuclear plants available this winter in a policy reversal, as European leaders scrambled for emergency fixes to the deepening energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyMoscow’s

  • Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Agrees To Small Production Cut

    OPEC+ unexpectedly agreed to trim production quotas slightly, but the move may have little impact on actual output. Crude oil futures jumped Monday.

  • 3 Stocks Bulls and Bears Can't Stop Fighting Over

    There's a raging debate around the future of commodity prices, impacting the outlook for these three companies.

  • OPEC+’s Warning Shot

    The oil producing cartel has agreed to cut output targets just days after U.S.-led agreement to establish a buyer’s alliance seeking price-setting power over Russian crude.

  • How to Handle Required Withdrawals From Retirement Accounts

    Is there a recommended strategy for taking required withdrawals from retirement savings in this horrible market? Unfortunately, the Internal Revenue Service makes me sell stocks at the worst time. As it happens, the timing of these questions works well: Many retirees wait until late in the year to withdraw the necessary funds from IRAs and the like.

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • Oil Jumps Near $90 After OPEC+ Surprises With Token Supply Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the start of the week as OPEC+ unexpectedly decided to cut output in October.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyWest Texas Intermediate crude advanced as much as 4.1% to beyond $90 a barrel, befor

  • The bottling plant I work at just got acquired by investors who want to change the future of capitalism. Let’s see how they handle our immediate concerns

    Investors who proclaim their attachment to ESG should address longstanding worker concerns first, says bottling plant worker Cesar Moreira.

  • Oil prices climb as OPEC+ agrees to 100,000 barrel cut per day

    Oil prices climbed on Monday as members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) agreed to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October.

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyPower- and gas-intensive sector