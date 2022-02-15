USD 2 billion Growth in Biological Control Market | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biological control market potential difference will grow by USD 2.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period. The report offers comprehensive analysis with a customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters. Technavio also provides extensive vendor profiling and strategic initiatives aiding the vendors to strengthen their customer base.
The biological control market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the increase in organic farming as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the adoption of IoT and AI-based technologies in insect pest control is another factor supporting the biological control market share growth over the forecast period. Ease of handling characteristics such as low-to-no re-entry intervals and post-harvest intervals further encourage the adoption of biopesticide, mostly by providing a sharp alternative to existing synthetic choices. Furthermore, the use of AI and IoT in insect pest management has increased the efficacy and efficiency of insect pest control by combining various techniques such as chemical pesticides, biological agents (predators and microbes), light traps, and synthetic pheromones.
However, the adoption of numerous emerging technologies, such as AI, has increased owing to the cheap service cost and its operation in remote locations continuously without interrupting the facility's operation. Biochemical pesticides include compounds that disrupt mating, such as insect sex pheromones and fragrant plant extracts that attract insect pests to traps. However, it might be difficult to identify whether a molecule fits the criteria for designation as a biochemical pesticide. It takes time to acquire an acceptable response from biopesticides. This is hindering the growth of the market and will continue to do so.
The biological control market analysis segmentation by Type (microbials and entomopathogenic nematodes) and Geography(North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The microbials segment held the largest biological control market share in 2021 and will continue to account for the largest share in the upcoming years mainly due to their increased adoption. Microbes are one of the biocontrol agents deployed for pest control. Predation and parasitism are the underlying principles of biocontrol. It is far more dependable and healthier than using insecticides and chemicals to eliminate insects and pests. In terms of Geography, North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and the region is expected to contribute 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for biological control in North America. The region is anticipated to account for the largest biological control market growth due to the early adoption of organic farming regulations and practices.
The biological control market covers the following areas:
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Biological Control Market Sizing
Biological Control Market Forecast
Biological Control Market Analysis
