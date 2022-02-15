U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

USD 2 billion Growth in Biological Control Market | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biological control market potential difference will grow by USD 2.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period. The report offers comprehensive analysis with a customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters. Technavio also provides extensive vendor profiling and strategic initiatives aiding the vendors to strengthen their customer base.

Attractive Opportunities in Biological Control Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Biological Control Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read our FREE Sample Report to know more about YOY growth and CAGR analysis

The biological control market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the increase in organic farming as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the adoption of IoT and AI-based technologies in insect pest control is another factor supporting the biological control market share growth over the forecast period. Ease of handling characteristics such as low-to-no re-entry intervals and post-harvest intervals further encourage the adoption of biopesticide, mostly by providing a sharp alternative to existing synthetic choices. Furthermore, the use of AI and IoT in insect pest management has increased the efficacy and efficiency of insect pest control by combining various techniques such as chemical pesticides, biological agents (predators and microbes), light traps, and synthetic pheromones.

However, the adoption of numerous emerging technologies, such as AI, has increased owing to the cheap service cost and its operation in remote locations continuously without interrupting the facility's operation. Biochemical pesticides include compounds that disrupt mating, such as insect sex pheromones and fragrant plant extracts that attract insect pests to traps. However, it might be difficult to identify whether a molecule fits the criteria for designation as a biochemical pesticide. It takes time to acquire an acceptable response from biopesticides. This is hindering the growth of the market and will continue to do so.

View Market Report Outlook to learn more about the factors influencing the market's growth

The biological control market analysis segmentation by Type (microbials and entomopathogenic nematodes) and Geography(North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The microbials segment held the largest biological control market share in 2021 and will continue to account for the largest share in the upcoming years mainly due to their increased adoption. Microbes are one of the biocontrol agents deployed for pest control. Predation and parasitism are the underlying principles of biocontrol. It is far more dependable and healthier than using insecticides and chemicals to eliminate insects and pests. In terms of Geography, North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and the region is expected to contribute 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for biological control in North America. The region is anticipated to account for the largest biological control market growth due to the early adoption of organic farming regulations and practices.

Get additional insights on each revenue-generating segment as you Download our Sample Report Right Here!

The biological control market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Biological Control Market Sizing
Biological Control Market Forecast
Biological Control Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Andermatt Biocontrol UK Ltd.

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer AG

  • Biobest Group NV

  • CBC Co. Ltd.

  • Chr. Hansen Holding AS

  • Corteva Agriscience

  • Isagro Spa

  • Koppert Biological Systems

  • Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:
Medical Polymers Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Fragrances Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Biological Control Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.87

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Australia, Canada, China, Italy, and Indonesia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Andermatt Biocontrol UK Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biobest Group NV, CBC Co. Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Corteva Agriscience, Isagro Spa, Koppert Biological Systems, and Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Microbials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Entomopathogenic nematodes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Andermatt Biocontrol UK Ltd.

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer AG

  • Biobest Group NV

  • CBC Co. Ltd.

  • Chr. Hansen Holding AS

  • Corteva Agriscience

  • Isagro Spa

  • Koppert Biological Systems

  • Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-billion-growth-in-biological-control-market--17-000-technavio-reports-301480716.html

SOURCE Technavio

