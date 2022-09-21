USD 20.04 Bn incremental growth expected in Robotics Market in Mining Industry -- Driven by an increase in technology investment by mining companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Robotics Market in Mining Industry by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report the market is fragmented and highly competitive. The vendors in the market are competing in terms of cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. They are focusing on enhancing their in-house manufacturing capabilities, product offerings, R&D investments, a global network, newer technologies, and a strong client base to gain an edge over competitors. Get deeper insights into the vendor landscape, strategies adopted by them, and other important factors. Buy Full Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotics Market in Mining Industry 2022-2026

Technavio expects the global robotics market in the mining industry to record an incremental growth of USD 2.04 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.08% between 2021 and 2026. The report considers various factors such as investments related to CAPEX from the industrial sector, revenue generated by industrial machinery manufacturing companies, commodity price fluctuations, purchasing managers index (PMI), and other factors to estimate the size of the market.

The report identifies ABB Ltd., Airobotics Ltd., Autonomous Solutions Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Mine Site Technologies Pty Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., Percepto, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sandvik AB, Symboticware Inc., Trimble Inc., and Zyfra LLC as dominant vendors. Although the increase in technology investment by mining companies will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of deployment will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global robotics market in the mining industry is segmented as below:

Application

The market growth in the material handling segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increase in the adoption of robots to ensure the safety of miners. Also, the emergence of autonomous trucks for moving rocks and ore will positively influence the growth of the segment.

Geography

48% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of robotics by the mining industry in countries such as Australia, China, and Japan is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our robotics market in the mining industry report covers the following areas:

Robotics Market in Mining Industry 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the robotics market in the mining industry. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the robotics market in the mining industry is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Robotics Market in Mining Industry 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotics market growth in the mining industry during the next five years

Estimation of the robotics market size in the mining industry and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotics market in the mining industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotics market vendors in the mining industry

Robotics Market In Mining Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Airobotics Ltd., Autonomous Solutions Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Mine Site Technologies Pty Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., Percepto, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sandvik AB, Symboticware Inc., Trimble Inc., and Zyfra LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe, the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China, and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019, Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia. Similarly, in August 2019, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019, Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina-based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

